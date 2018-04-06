Medical Image Analysis Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

The latest report on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market by Application (Chemicals, Construction, Energy & Power, Fire Fighting, Food Industry, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Mining, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation), Product Type(Eye, Face & Head Protection, Fall Protection, Gas Detection, Arm & Hand Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Protective Footwear, Respiratory Protection) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Personal protective equipment is a safety gear, which can protect the user, from the risks related to health and safety at workplace. PPE can prevent many serious injuries, various illnesses, and exposure to chemical, electrical, mechanical, physical, radiological, or some other hazardous conditions. As per the safety regulations in many countries, the employers in various industries are bound to provide personal protective equipment to the workers, for ensuring safety and wellbeing of the workers. There are specific instructions and procedures for using PPE. Moreover, the PPE should be cleaned, maintained well and stored at appropriate storage for reuse. Ear plugs, goggles, gloves, hard hats, full body suits, insulated clothing, life jackets, respirators, safety harnesses, safety footwear, waterproof clothing and weatherproof clothing are some of the major personal protective equipment widely used in various industries. PPE improves the working conditions and the productivity of the workers. It can save companies lot of money by reducing the accidents to the minimum and thereby avoiding huge payouts as compensations stipulated under regulations. PPE find applications in industries such as chemical, construction, food and beverages, oil & gas, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and power among others.

Huge investments in research & development and focus on innovation to manufacture smart wearable safety gears to improve the productivity as well as safety of workers by major companies such as Honeywell Safety Products, 3M Company and some others characterizes the global PPE market. Increasing awareness about safety at work place, stringent regulations regarding the use of safety gears at work place, increasing instances of compliance by companies in providing protective equipment to workers and advancement in technologies drives the growth of the global PPE market.

Geographies Covered:

Among geographies, Europe and North America together account for major share in the global PPE Market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing PPE market during the forecast period 2017-2023. Stringent regulations in European Union for safety of workers in various sectors, increasing awareness about need for safety and increasing implementation in sectors such as construction, oil & gas, manufacturing, services and transportation are the major factors that drive the growth of the PPE market in Europe. Increasing instances of injuries at workplace, stringent regulations regarding the use of safety gears and compensation for employees in the case of injuries at workplace, and increasing compliance by companies in sectors such as construction, chemicals, oil & gas and manufacturing drives the demand for PPE in North America. The growing investments in manufacturing and construction sectors, increasing awareness about need for safety gears, and increasing instances of injuries to workers in various industrial sectors in countries such as China, India, & Vietnam drive the demand for PPE in Asia-Pacific region. Increasing number of construction and manufacturing and need for compliance for safety of foreign workers are expected to drive the growth of the PPE market in Middle East.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3. Global PPE Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Macro Indicator and Factor Analysis

3.4. Demographic Factor Analysis by Regions

3.4.1. North America (NAFTA)

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia-Pacific

3.4.4. South America

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the PPE Market

4. Global PPE Market Analysis, By Application (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

4.1. Chemicals

4.2. Construction

4.3. Energy & Power

4.4. Fire Fighting

4.5. Food Industry

4.6. Healthcare

4.7. Manufacturing

4.8. Mining

4.9. Oil & Gas

4.10. Pharmaceuticals

4.11 Transportation

4.12 Others

5. Global PPE Market Analysis, by Product Type (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Eye, Face & Head Protection

5.2. Fall Protection

5.3. Gas Detection

5.4. Arm & Hand Protection

5.5 Hearing Protection

5.6 Protective Clothing

5.7 Protective Footwear

5.8 Respiratory Protection

5.9 Others

6. Global PPE Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America PPE Market by Application (USD Million)

6.1.2. North America PPE Market by Product Type (USD Million)

6.1.3. North America PPE Market by Country (USD Million)

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe PPE Market by Application (USD Million)

6.2.2. Europe PPE Market by Product Type (USD Million)

6.2.3. Europe PPE Market by Country (USD Million)

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. Asia Pacific PPE Market by Application (USD Million)

6.3.2. Asia Pacific PPE Market by Product Type (USD Million)

6.3.3. Asia Pacific PPE Market by Country (USD Million)

6.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1. RoW PPE Market by Application (USD Million)

6.4.2. RoW PPE Market by Product Type (USD Million)

6.4.3. RoW PPE Market by Sub-region (USD Million)

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Alpha Pro Tech Limited

7.2. Ansell Ltd

7.3. Avon Rubber Plc

7.4. Confra Holding AG

7.5. DuPont

7.6. Honeywell Safety Products

7.7. Jal Group

7.8. Lindstrom

7.9. MSA Safety Inc

7.10. 3M Company

7.11. Rock Fall Limited

7.12. Oftenrich Holdings Co.Ltd

7.13. Uvex Safety Group

