KCUC becomes the First Provider of RapidArc™ in Kansas City

Overland Park, Kansas (webnewswire) April 3, 2018 – Kansas City Urology Care recently revealed that they are the first provider of the advanced RapidArc™ radiotherapy technology for cancer treatment. Offering a new ray of hope for people battling cancer, the technology facilitates fast, precise treatments. RapidArc™ enables treatment with greater accuracy, according to the experts.

A spokesperson for the company stated, “We always make sure our patients get the best treatment available, and this commitment has led us to become the first provider of the RapidArc™ radiotherapy technology in Kansas City. RapidArc is a new approach to delivering image-guided, intensity-modulated radiation therapy. Tumor targeting is improved and faster treatments will be easier on patients.”

Kansas City Urology Care is recognized for its advanced treatments offered in a modern facility. Their professionals provide the highest quality medical care in an empathetic and respectful environment. The service’s mission is ‘to provide you sympathetic treatment and quality medical care in a timely fashion, at a cost that is both fair and reasonable.’ All physicians of Kansas City Urology Care have the combined skill and experience to deliver the highest quality urologic care in Kansas City.

“We offer expertise in providing minimally invasive treatments for diseases of the prostate, urinary incontinence, pediatric concerns, kidney stone removal, and all other urologic concerns in multiple locations across the metro area. Besides RapidArc, some of the treatments we offer include Cystectomy, Cystoscopy, Microsurgical Vasectomy Reversals, Nephrectomy, da Vinci Robotic Surgery and more,” the spokesperson said.

RapidArc is executed with a machine called the medical linear accelerator that generates high-powered X-rays. It rotates around the patient lying on the couch, with beams coming from different angles. The spokesperson stated that the entire treatment will be completed in a single rotation of the machine. Treatments that usually requires at least 10 minutes, can be completed in less than 2 minutes with this technology.

The spokesperson further explained, “Image guidance improves tumor targeting, and IMRT shapes the radiation dose so that it conforms closely to the three-dimensional shape of the tumor. That means more radiation is delivered to the tumor and less to surrounding healthy tissues.”

The team at Kansas City Urology Care always adheres to high values of service, integrity, progress, teamwork and responsibility. They always put patients first and offer quality care that satisfies their needs. Their physicians have extensive knowledge and experience in offering treatments in the most accurate manner possible.

Kansas City Urology Care offers supportive care and state of the art treatments using modern technology. They offer their services at multiple locations in and around Kansas and Missouri. For more, visit http://www.kcurology.com

