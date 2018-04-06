Global Dental Chair Market Size to reach a market size of $2,251 million by 2023

According to a new report Global Dental Chair Market, published by KBV research, the Dental Chair Market Size was valued at $1,600 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $2,251 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period
The Powered Dental Chairs market dominated the Global Dental Chair Market by Product in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Non-Powered Dental Chairs market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The Ceiling-mounted Design market dominated the Global Dental Chair Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.4 % during the forecast period. The Mobile-independent Design market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market dominated the Global Dental Chair Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The Chair market dominated the Mexico Dental Chair Market by Component in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period. The Other Component market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The Surgery market dominated the Rest of North America Dental Chair Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Other Application market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Dental Chair Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are A-dec Inc., Craftmaster Contour Equipment Inc., Danaher Corporation, DentalEZ, Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Midmark Corporation, Planmeca Group, and XO CARE A/S.
Global Dental Chair Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Non-powered Dental Chairs
Powered Dental Chairs
By Type
Ceiling-mounted Design
Mobile-independent Design
Dental Chair-mounted Design
By Component
Chair
Dental Cuspidor
Dental Chair Handpiece
Others
By Application
Examination
Surgery
Orthodontic Applications
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Ophthalmology Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
By Geography
North America Dental Chair Market Size
US Dental Chair Market Size
Canada Dental Chair Market Size
Mexico Dental Chair Market Size
Other NA Country Dental Chair Market Size
Europe Dental Chair Market
Germany Dental Chair Market
UK Dental Chair Market
France Dental Chair Market
Russia Dental Chair Market
Spain Dental Chair Market
Italy Dental Chair Market
Other EU Country Dental Chair Market
Asia Pacific Dental Chair Market
China Dental Chair Market
Japan Dental Chair Market
India Dental Chair Market
South Korea Dental Chair Market
Singapore Dental Chair Market
Malaysia Dental Chair Market
Other APAC Country Dental Chair Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Dental Chair Market
Brazil Dental Chair Market
Argentina Dental Chair Market
UAE Dental Chair Market
Saudi Arabia Dental Chair Market
South Africa Dental Chair Market
Nigeria Dental Chair Market
Other LAMEA Country Dental Chair Market
Companies Profiled
A-dec Inc.
Craftmaster Contour Equipment Inc.
Danaher Corporation
DentalEZ, Inc.
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
Institut Straumann AG
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Midmark Corporation
Planmeca Group
XO CARE A/S
