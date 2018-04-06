Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market to reach $817 million by 2022

According to a new report, “Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market is expected to reach $817 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2016 -2022.

The Dental Applications market dominated the Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The Other Applications market is expected attain a market size of $269.6 million by 2022.

The Implantology market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. However, Orthodontics market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.9% during 2016-2022.

The Hospitals market registered the the highest share to the Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $418.3 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The North America market dominated the Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $314.5 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. However, Europe market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.1% during 2016-2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems globally.Based on Application, the market is segmented into Dental Applications and Other Applications.Dental Applications is further divided into Implantology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Endodontics, General Dentistry, Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders, Periodontics, and Forensic Dentistry. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, PrivatePractices, and Academic & Research Institutes.The report also covers geographical segmentation of Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems market.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.

The key players profiled in the report includes Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Planmeca Group, Cefla S.C., Dentsply Sirona, Asahi RoEntgen Ind. Co., Ltd., Vatech Co., Ltd., Prexion Corporation, J. Morita Mfg. Corp. and Curve Beam LLC.

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Application, End-User, and geography.

Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market, by Application

Dental Applications

Implantology

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Orthodontics

Endodontics

General Dentistry

Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders

Periodontics

Forensic Dentistry

Other Applications

Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Private Practices

Academic and Research Institutes

Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market, by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Other NA Country

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Other EU Country

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Other APAC Country

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Other LAMEA Country

Company Profiles

Danaher Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

Planmeca Group

Cefla S.C.

Dentsply Sirona

Asahi RoEntgen Ind. Co., Ltd.

Vatech Co., Ltd.

Prexion Corporation

Morita Mfg. Corp. and

Curve Beam LLC.

