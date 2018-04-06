First Decentralized Private Communication Solution

Communication protocol offered by Capital Technologies & Research is one most secure solution, delivering end-to-end encryption using blockchain as ledger of public keys, offering a bullet proof mechanism.

Capital Technologies & Research Explained the concept

Capital Technologies & Research will develop a decentralized private communication system where users can easily enjoy their private communications.

After years and years of evolution, the Internet has revolutionized the computer and communications world like nothing before, we became capable to interact with anyone despite the long distance between us. It’s true that this made our way of life easier.

According to the project’s technical white paper, encryption isn’t all in a conversation, the middle man is the main concern because he is establishing links between parties

Traditional end to end encryption protocol, rely on centralized servers that exchange encryption keys and broadcast communications through them. Hackers impersonate those servers by counterfeiting the real encryption keys with their forged ones, hijacking the communication. Blockchain-based communication, solve this problem by replacing the centralized servers with nodes, giving authority back to the people.

The cost of the service is settled only by network nodes operators, users only have to choose their communication lane according to their needs. This requires two different coins, as following: Capital (CALL) is used for session initialization, and CapitalGAS (CALLG) is used for encrypted data exchange across the network, in a Gas per Byte payment method.

“We use the Peer to Peer (P2P) and blockchain technologies to entirely eliminate the man in the middle attack (MITM attack) and metadata leakages”.

“Public keys are stored on blockchain’s public ledger, where they cannot be altered by anyone, anywhere, and if someone tries to do so, the alteration will be dismissed by the network”

Victor Marinescu, the company’s CTO.

“We consider user privacy abuse serious and worldwide violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. End to end encryption approach is that all data exchanged among parts are fully encrypted and deciphered only by parties; but in today’s accessible applications, all of this leverages on centralized solutions that can be seized and altered,” said Adrian.

Capital Technologies & Research crowdsale will have 3 stages, where it will be distributed 50% of total coins supply, and it will be done through Ethereum platform:

 Private sale (1% of crowdsale coins will be distributed)

 Pre-sale (4% of crowdsale coins will be distributed)

 Main sale (95% of crowdsale coins will be distributed)

Instructions to participate in the sale will be provided on Capital Technologies & Research’s social media channels and via email.

For more information visit Capital Technologies & Research’s website.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein constitutes a general publication about an intent to offer tokens and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or any interest relating to the entity issuing the tokens. This document does not constitute a recommendation regarding the tokens.