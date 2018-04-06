Europe Liver Disease Treatment Market Analysis Reports (2016–2021)

Europe Liver Disease Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2021 from USD 2.77 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 11.56% during the forecast period, 2016-2021. As the second largest internal organ, liver performs many complex functions in the body (bile secretion, toxin removal, and fighting infections, etc.). Malfunctioning of liver can be life-threatening as it can cause multiple acute and chronic diseases (hepatitis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, liver cancer, liver tumour, and liver cirrhosis, among others). The initial symptoms of liver damage include nausea, fatigue, diarrhoea, jaundice, swollen abdomen, and mental disorientation among other. Europe is among one of the leading market for Liver Disease Treatment Drugs. As per a report, liver cirrhosis cause 170,000 deaths in Europe annually. Within Europe, Germany, France and United Kingdom accounts for largest share of liver disease treatment market.

The growth of Liver Disease Treatment market is majorly driven by factors such as boost in Research & Development investment, growth in geriatric population, and unmet needs for the treatment of liver cancer. Europe is known for heavy drinking population in the world, therefore alcohol induced liver diseases is also responsible for spiking the demand for the product. Also, growing obese population has also increased the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease which is caused by build-up of fat in the liver. The key restraints of the market are complex drug approval procedure, side-effects of the product (fatigue, fever, and depression), and high cost incurred for product’s R&D process.

Europe Liver Disease Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of Treatment Modality and Disease Type. Based on Treatment Modality, the market is classified into Antiviral, Vaccines, Chemotherapy, Immunosuppressive Agents, Corticosteroids, and Others. On the basis of Disease Type, the market is classified into Hepatitis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Alcohol Induced, Liver Cancer, and Others.

The European market is geographically segmented into United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Italy, and France.

The major companies dominating the European Liver Disease Treatment Market are Gilead Science Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Novartis (Switzerland), Roche (Switzerland), Sanofi-Aventis (France), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Bayer Schering AG (Germany), and AstraZeneca (United Kingdom).

