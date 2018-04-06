Embedded Technology Market Service, Application, Geography, Analysis, Trends & Forecast to 2027

Market Scenario:

Embedded Technology Market is a computer system which comprises a set of hardware and specific software to perform certain set of tasks. In other words embedded technology are application specific system which serves in various industry. Currently this market has been valued at US high billion which is expected to grow at US high billion with the CAGR of high. The main drivers for this market are increase in demand from automotive and telecommunication industry where as software plays very important role in this market so security for system becomes the market challenges.

Key players:

Texas Instruments (U.S.),

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan),

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),

Samsung (South Korea),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands),

Atmel Corporation (U.S.),

Infosys Ltd. (India).

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Platforms: Mobile, Web, Cloud & On-Premise.

Segmentation by Hardware: Processor IP, Microcontrollers and microprocessors Digital signal processors, ASIC (Application-specific integrated circuit), FPGA (Field processing gate arrays)

Segmentation by Software: Operating Systems, Testing software, Open Source Software, Software Development.

Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defence, Telecommunication, Healthcare among others.

Regional Analysis:

Currently Asia-Pacific is dominating the market for embedded technology due to high consumption of electronic products. China and Japan are some major countries dominating the market. As most of the countries in the Asia-Pacific is under developing phase, demand for the electronic products are rising which is making growing this region with the highest CAGR. Asia-Pacific holds XX% of market share followed by North America which accounts for high of market share. Europe stands as third biggest market for Embedded Technology with the market share of high.

Industry News

In June 2016, Infineon Technologies AG announced the new synchronous rectification on ICs in SMPS application.

In April 2016, Texas Instruments announced the new microcontroller which will run on radio waves.

In February 2016, Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the launch of R-Car D1 Series in system-on-chips (SoCs).

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Global Embedded Technology Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objective of Embedded Technology Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Embedded Technology Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Embedded Technology market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by platform, by hardware, by software and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Embedded Technology Market

