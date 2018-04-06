Current Trends in Telemedicine Market with Future Scope Analysis

The report telemedicine market by Services (tele-monitoring, tele-training, tele-education, tele-consultation and others), Application ( gynecology, dermatology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, consultations, emergency care and others), End user type (tele-hospital and clinic and tele-home), Mode of Delivery (web based and cloud based) – Global Industry Analysis, Trends analysis and Forecast up to 2024 studies the world as well as regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW (Including Latin America, Middle East and Africa), The telemedicine market is expected to reach USD 81.51 Billion by 2024 expanding at a CAGR of 18.8%. Factors driving the growth of this market include Consistent technological innovations, increasing remote patient monitoring, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising geriatric population.

Get Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/297

Browse the complete report on “telemedicine market by Services (tele-monitoring, tele-training, tele-education, tele-consultation and others), Application (gynecology, dermatology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, consultations, emergency care and others), End user type (tele-hospital and clinic and tele-home), Mode of Delivery (web based and cloud based) – Global Industry Analysis, Trends analysis and Forecast up to 2024″

Neurology segment to grow at the fastest rate over 2018 to 2024

By application, the telemedicine market is classified into gynecology, dermatology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, consultations, emergency care and others. Dermatology segment lead in the global telemedicine in 2018. The neurology segment is witnessing the fastest growth owing to the rising number of stroke, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s cases. Cardiology, orthopaedics, emergency care, and internal medicine segments however will reserved growth during the forecast period. The areas such as dentistry, pediatric care and ophthalmology will prove excessive growth and are expected to continue growing in the future with increasing prevalence of related diseases.

Tele-consultation segment to account for the largest revenue in the telemedicine market by services

On the basis of Services, the telemedicine market is categorized tele-monitoring, tele-training, tele-education, tele-consultation and others. The tele-consultation segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global telemedicine market during the forecast period. The tele-monitoring is expected to grow at a highest rate for the forecast period due to growing geriatric and disabled populations. Neurological problems such as stroke, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s signify the other reason for the growth of tele-monitoring segment. Tele-education, tele-training and tele-surgery are the recently added to telemedicine that have an attractive growth possibility.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the telemedicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the telemedicine market in 2018. This is attributed to factors such as reimbursement and incentive plans, and technological advancement in telemedicine.

Table of Contents:-

Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

Executive Summary Global Telemedicine Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Telemedicine Market

Global Telemedicine Market by Services 2018 – 2024

4.1 Tele-Training

4.2 Tele-Monitoring

4.3 Tele-Consultation

4.4 Tele-Education

4.5 Others

Global Telemedicine Market by Applications 2018 – 2024

5.1 Dermatology

5.2 Cardiology

5.3 Neurology

5.4 Gynecology

5.5 Orthopedics

5.6 Others

Global Telemedicine Market by End Users Type 2018 – 2024

6.1 Tele- Hospital and Clinic

6.2 Tele-Home

Global Telemedicine Market by Mode of Delivery 2018 – 2024

7.1 Web Based

7.2 Cloud Based

Global Telemedicine Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Telemedicine Market by Services

8.1.2 North America Telemedicine Market by Applications

8.1.3 North America Telemedicine Market by End Users Type

8.1.4 North America Telemedicine Market by Mode of Delivery

8.1.5 North America Telemedicine Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Telemedicine Market by Services

8.2.2 Europe Telemedicine Market by Applications

8.2.3 Europe Telemedicine Market by End Users Type

8.2.4 Europe Telemedicine Market by Mode of Delivery

8.2.5 Europe Telemedicine Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market by Services

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market by Applications

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market by End Users Type

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market by Mode of Delivery

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Telemedicine Market by Services

8.4.2 RoW Telemedicine Market by Applications

8.4.3 RoW Telemedicine Market by End Users Type

8.4.4 RoW Telemedicine Market by Mode of Delivery

8.4.5 RoW Telemedicine Market by Sub-region

Companies Covered

9.1 LifeWatch AG Cepheid, Inc.

9.2 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd

9.3 InTouch Technologies Inc

9.4 AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

9.5 OBS Medical Ltd

9.6 Cisco Systems Inc

9.7 Cerner Corporation

9.8 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

9.9 McKesson Corporation

9.10 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Click the Below View Full Report:- https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_telemedicine_market