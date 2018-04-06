Cloud Backup Market Regional Analysis, Key Players, Segments, Development and Opportunities by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Cloud Backup is also known as Online Backup or Cloud Computer Backup. This refers to backing up of data to a remote, cloud-based server. It is a method of supporting the data that is stored in and accessible from multiple distributed and connected resources that comprises a cloud for transferring data over the public cloud with less consumption of bandwidth. The server is usually hosted by a third party service providers. These solutions enable the client to store their data or files on the internet. It collects, compresses, encrypts and transfers data to the requested clients without consuming much time and bandwidth.

The study indicates that the Cloud Backup Market is boosted by its solution of making right and informed decisions to achieve the desire outcomes. The cloud backup is also driven by security, storage, savings, and virtualization to a hybrid cloud solution for the data security. It also indicates that the cloud backup is driven by many factors, such as huge volumes of data generation, lower costs and greater efficiency than on-premises backup, and growing adoption of SaaS.

The global Cloud Backup market is expected to grow at USD ~$5.6 Billion by 2023, at 21.2% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3152

Major Key Players:

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S)

• IBM Corporation (U.S)

• Amazon Web Services. (U.S)

• EMC Corporation (U.S)

• Google Inc. (U.S)

• VMware Inc. (U.S)

• Dropbox, Inc. U.S.)

• Barracuda Networks, Inc. (US)

• Veeam Software (Switzerland)

• Datto, Inc. (U.S.)

• Druva Software (US)

• Code42 Software, Inc. (US)

Cloud Backup Market Segmentation:

The Cloud Backup Market has been segmented on the basis of solution, services, deployment, end-user and region. Looking through the end-user segment it has been observed that telecommunication and IT sector is showing a rapid growth of usage of the Cloud Backup. The study indicates that the BFSI and government sector is also showing a positive sign in graph in term of high usage of cloud backup.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, Cloud Backup Market is studied in different regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading Cloud Backup in the market and is expected to grow with a high rate as well as hold the largest market share. In the Europe region there has been a major focus onto the online secure data storage system and is expected to gain a major traction during the forecast period. The study shows that developing economies in Asia Pacific region like China, Japan, India and others has a significantly growing well in Cloud Backup market.

Intended Audience

• Software investors

• Cloud vendors

• Application design and development service providers

• System integrators/migration service providers

• Training and education service providers

• Data integration service providers

• Managed service providers

• Data quality service providers

• Security Management Service Provider

• Security Equipment Providers

• Security Agencies

• System Integrators

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-backup-market-3152

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Cloud Backup market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Cloud Backup has driven due to its solutions like storage, simple management and monitoring, real-time backup and recovery, simple integration of cloud backup with enterprise’s other applications, data de-duplication, customer support and many others services.

It has been observed that North America region is the leading in Cloud Backup market. The study reveals that Europe region is showing a rapid growth in the Cloud Backup market. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is projected to be the fastest growing region in the Cloud Backup market due to the increasing size of high data generation in many countries.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com