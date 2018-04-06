Canola Oil Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Increased demand of canola oil used in different segments including commercial and non-commercial purposes has uplifted the consumption of canola oil. Additionally, health benefits associated with the consumption is driving the growth of canola oil market globally. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Foods, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report “Global Canola Oil Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

Market Scenario:

The use of canola oil has amplified over past few years. Canola oil is obtained from the seeds of rapeseed. Owing to high demand, the production has also augmented remarkably. A substantial portion of population is switching to this oil due to its health benefits, especially for cardiac ailments. It contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that are good for heart health. It is widely used in foods and beverages, production of biofuels, and oleo chemicals. Leading edible oil companies are focusing more on R&D in terms of product innovations. Canola oil is serving as better alternative to conventional edible oils which has extra fat and lipid content. Innovations and upgrading technology have been principle of the research wing. Through extensive research and techniques, the companies are developing oils with aided health benefits.

The amount of obese population and diseases such as hypertension, high blood cholesterol and other heart diseases due to high fat intake is increasing rapidly, which is a great concern among the growing population. This has intensified the demand for canola oil and low-fat replacements from several industries such as dairy, bakery, snacks & beverages, and others. Extensive investments are made in research and advanced technologies to enhance product range, and simultaneously provide new hybrids to meet the expanding market needs. Increasing popularity of canola oil in food products among the population is likely to surge the global canola oil market owing to high consumption of low-fat oil.

Receive a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2752

Key Players

The key players profiled in the Canola Oil market are as Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Associated British Foods plc. (U.K.), Sunora Foods (Canada), Wilson’s Foods (South Africa), JIVO WELLNESS PVT. LTD. (India), DALMIA CONTINENTAL PVT. LTD (India) and ARLA FOODS AMBA (Denmark)

Key Findings:

The top five importers of canola oil are U.S., Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium and France

Europe and China are the major producer of canola oil

Intended Audience

Canola Oil manufacturers

Food Industry

Personal care product manufacturers

Agriculture Industry

E-commerce

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/canola-oil-market-2752

Global Canola Oil Market – Segments

The global canola oil market has been divided into type, processing type, application, and region.

On the Basis of Type: Polish canola, Argentine canola, Brown mustard, and Canola

On the Basis of Processing Type: Refined, Modified, Hand Made, Crude, and Others

On the Basis of Application: Culinary, Processed foods, Lubricants, Personal care, Bio-diesel, and Others

On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW

Global Canola oil Market – Regional Analysis

The global canola oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among all of them, Europe is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Europe is amongst the leading producer of canola oil across the globe. Furthermore, in the Asia-Pacific region China is the second largest producer of canola oil. Additionally, Canada is amongst the largest exporting countries across the globe. Increasing consumption of canola oil is driving the market growth in the European region. Also, increasing cardiac ailments in the European countries has a positive influence on the overall sales of canola oil over the review period. In addition, Asia Pacific is also an attractive destination for the canola oil manufacturers during the forecast period.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com