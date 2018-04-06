Bimal G’s ‘Solving the 111-Year-Old Riddle’ demystifies the theories of Relativity and Quantum Mechanics

Notion Press, India’s largest self-publishing platform has published an interesting book Solving the 111-Year-Old Riddle written by Bimal G. The book demystifies the theories of Relativity and Quantum Mechanics.

Through this book, the author has aimed to solve the 111-year-old mystery in physics. He believes something is oddly wrong with the most celebrated theories of relativity and quantum mechanics even though people think the equations are perfect and powerful.

Even after 111 years, the formulation of the special theory of relativity, puzzling paradoxes and logic-defying ideas continue to confound the realm of physics. The theory of quantum mechanics too fails to give a complete picture of the universe.

This book is a bold attempt to demystify the theories of relativity and quantum mechanics, which seem besotted with mathematical formalism than logical reasoning. It seeks to unite the two strong pillars of physics, fix the inconsistencies between them, and fill in the missing links—by bringing back the discarded idea of aether and giving a new avatar to absolute space and time.

In the process, the author puts forth a revolutionary new theory that unravels the mysteries of the universe and guides mankind on the right path towards the ultimate truth, instead of pointing in different directions.

Bimal G’s book Solving the 111-Year-Old Riddle will surely open an unexplored window for the readers. Grab a copy of the book from Notion Press bookstore, Amazon, Flipkart and other ecommerce sites at the earliest in order to know more about the mysterious Universe.

About the Author:

Bimal G is a civil engineer with a strong passion for physics. Even though physics is not his profession or area of expertise, he dares to demystify the two established theories in physics—the theories of relativity and quantum mechanics. He exhibits strong analytical skills as well as sound common sense in tackling the puzzling problems of physics. The mystery surrounding the theories of relativity and quantum mechanics does not frighten him, and the strong experimental and observational proofs supporting these theories are not enough to erode his confidence. The author proceeds with the demystification process in a systematic and disciplined manner.

Bimal graduated in civil engineering from the Government College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, in 1996. He lives in Thiruvananthapuram with his son, wife, mother and father.