Analysis of the Global 3D Motion Capture Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year Of 2018

The report 3D motion capture market by type (Hardware, Sensor, Camera, Communication devices, Software Services, Consulting, Installation and Others).Applications(Biomechanical Research, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Education Engineering and Industrial Applications and Others). The3D motion capture market was valued at USD 112.3billion by 2016at a CAGR of 11.5 %. Factors driving the growth of this market include, low implementation cost for 3D motion capture and demand towards high quality 3D animations. The global 3D motion capture systems market was valued at USD 112.3 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% over the period of 2018 to 2024.

Hardwarehas dominated 3D Motion Capture Market in 2024

By Type, the3D motion capture market is classified into Hardware, Sensor, Camera, Communication devices, Software Services, Consulting, Installation and Others.Hardware segment accounted for the largest size in 2016 in the market due towide usage of cameras and sensors in 3D motion capture systems for various applications.

AgricultureSegment has dominated the 3D Motion Capture Market in 2024

By Applications the 3D motion capture market is classified into Biomechanical Research, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Education Engineering and Industrial Applications and Others.Moreover, In agriculture, 3D motion capture systems are used for drone navigation and stabilization of drone to determine size and colour of crops, so that the right amount of fertilizer can be applied, thereby helping in healthier food production. Therefore, these applications possess enormous growth prospects and provide huge market opportunities for the 3D motion capture market during the forecast period.

North America is the largest 3D Motion Capture Market

Based on region, the 3D motion capture market is segmented into North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. North America is the largest 3D motion capture market.Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing market for 3D motion capture systems, followed by the Rest of the World (RoW) during the forecast period.The 3D motion capture market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of 3D motion capture systems for a wide range of application areas such as media and entertainment, biomechanical research and medical, engineering & design and industrial and education in developing countries in this region.Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India have a reasonable share in the 3D Motion Capture system market.

Companies Profiled in the Report

The report profiles some of the key companies in the 3D motion capture market include Vicon Motion Systems Limited,Qualisys AB,Motion Analysis Corporation,Xsens Technologies B.V., OptitrackSynertial Labs Ltd.,Phasespace Inc. Phoenix Technologies, Inc., Noraxon USA Inc. andCodamotion.

Table of Content:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global 3D Motion CaptureOverview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global 3D Motion Capture Market

4. Global 3D Motion Capture Market, by Type

4.1 Hardware

4.1.1 Sensor

4.1.2 Camera

4.1.3 Communication devices

4.2 Software

4.3 Services

4.3.1 Consulting

4.3.2 Installation

4.3.3 Others

5. Global 3D Motion Capture Market, by Application

5.1 Biomechanical Research

5.2 Healthcare

5.3 Media and Entertainment

5.4 Education

5.5 Engineering and Industrial Applications

5.6 Others

6. Global 3D Motion Capture Market by Regions 2018- 2024

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 3D Motion Capture Market by Type

6.1.2 North America 3D Motion Capture Market by Application

6.1.3 North America 3D Motion Capture Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe 3D Motion Capture Market by Type

6.2.2 Europe 3D Motion Capture Market by Application

6.2.3 Europe 3D Motion Capture Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Motion Capture Market by Type

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Motion Capture Market by Application

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific 3D Motion Capture Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW 3D Motion Capture Market by Type

6.4.2 RoW3D Motion Capture Market by Application

6.4.3 RoW3D Motion Capture Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Xsens Technologies B.V

7.2 OptiTrack

7.3 Shadow

7.4 Centroid 3D

7.5 Noraxon

7.6 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd,

7.7 Simi Reality Motion Systems GmbH

7.8 Notch Interfaces Inc

7.9 STT Systems

7.10 Qualisys AB

7.11 Motion Analysis Corporation

