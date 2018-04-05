VidPaw Announce the New Release of Its Best Online Video Download Service

VidPaw, a newly-launched alternative to KeepVid for online video & audio downloading, is catching most users eyes for its professional but easy-handling operating process.

Recently, the close down of KeepVid made lots of video lovers frustrated. As we can notice, nowadays, videos are occupying a large market than photos, pictures, and even GIF than ever before. However, although users are facing huge resources of online videos on the Internet, most sites are not expected to allow downloading them. Hence, VidPaw, a reliable website, which provides professional and high-quality online video & audio downloading service, is released to inherit KeepVid and offer users a quick as well as convenient access to these resources.

The Highlights of VidPaw Make It More Outstanding

*VidPaw is able to get a large number of videos – VidPaw enable users to download videos from more than 1000 sites, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, DailyMotion, Instagram, etc.

*Users can use VidPaw on any browsers – VidPaw is supported on almost all browsers, which means you can use VidPaw without worrying what browsers you are using now.

*Less time would be wasted on getting online videos – VidPaw can download online videos with high efficiency. And its operating process is also simple to grasp.

*VidPaw offers free use to users – the downloading services on VidPaw is totally free. Users need no charge and limitations to download online videos. Also, no ads would be included on VidPaw.

*VidPaw can download videos with high quality – VidPaw can download videos in up to 720p, or even 8K quality.

Download online video for free now >> VidPaw

This useful has attracted many users. “VidPaw helps me a lot. Sometimes most videos are actually free and even allowed to download but the websites just refuse to let you get them!” One of our users, Amy said. Actually, this problem occurs frequently and it is a great obstacle of people’s access to the free video resources online.

“That’s why VidPaw here. With it users can get these free resources easier. VidPaw aims at proving the most superior downloading services for video loves. Although it needs no charge, we would continue on customizing its services.” The founder of VidPaw, Myton Ashley indicated.

ABOUT VIDPAW

As the leading and reliable provider of online video & audio download service, VidPaw has gained a rather good reputation since its launch. To guarantee its performance, VidPaw’s technical team would keep striking for its improvement. You can visit VidPaw’s official website or contact us (contact ( @ ) vidpaw dot com) for more information dot

https://www.vidpaw.com/