The Global Helpdesk Appointed As The Official Concierge Service Provider Of Hines India

India’s leading Facilities Management Service Company-The Global Helpdesk (TGH) announced its appointment as the official concierge service provider of Hines India, a globally renowned International real estate firm.

TGH, India’s oldest Facility Management Company, offers its normal & premium range of services 24*7 through its technology savvy concierge APP –TGH MyGenie. By combining the best of Hines’ global residential expertise

with the local know-how of experienced local developers, The Global Helpdesk aims to redefine the benchmark to provide quality services in the Indian residential market. Expert team of Global Helpdesk professionals ensures that customers can place their requests from anywhere and anytime.

Ms. Ritu Grover, CEO, The Global Help Desk, at the occasion, stated, “I am truly pleased to announce the opportunity to work with Hines India , as this will enable us to reach a wider market and cater to the demand of one of the fastest growing real estate markets in India.

The Global Helpdesk is geared to offer customised and world-class concierge services to customers in India. The Integrated Facilities Management teams at TGH consistently increase the productivity of the real estate portfolio by reducing costs, minimizing risk and increasing end-user satisfaction. “We will work towards delivering expertise and market intelligence required to drive continuous improvement”, further added Ms. Grover, while making the announcement.

TGH has been enhancing User’s engagement and increasing their productivity by taking care of their personal and public needs. It specializes in offering services ranging from property consultancy to Business hospitality services. It offers hard and soft facility management services, for instance, Banking work, Complete Holiday planning, Utility bill payments, Entertainment, Repair services, passport and travel, RTO works to meeting all odds and Ends (from Dry cleaning, Spectacle repair, Restaurant reservation, Arranging medicines & Gas connection etc.).

About The Global help Desk (TGH):

An ISO 9001:2015 Certified and one of the oldest players in FM, ‘The Global Helpdesk (TGH)’, is a well-established lifestyle company founded by Ms. Ritu Grover back in 1998. TGH is an 18 year old company, and now a well established brand which serves over 300 large and small corporations through its 10 offices across India. The company manages day to day operations of its esteemed clients such as RBS, McKinsey, PWC, KPMG, AVIVA, Airtel, Microsoft, HSBC, AMEX etc.

TGH offers a complete range of facilities management services, from property consultancy to day-to-day operations for an organization. While working from within the customers’ organizations, the expert team of Global Helpdesk professionals takes care of the company’s facilities management needs so that it can focus on its core business. TGH serves more than 300 corporates through its 10 offices across India. For further details please visit http://www.tgh.co.in/

About Hines India:

Hines is a privately owned real estate firm involved in real estate investment, development and property management worldwide. At present, Hines manages 391 properties totalling 161 million sq. ft., including 89.1 million sq. ft. for third parties. It has offices in 115 cities in 18 countries, and controlled assets valued at about $28.2 billion. Hines India Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. provides real estate development, warehousing, and logistics services. The company also develops real estate properties such as hotels and commercial buildings. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India. For further details please visit https://www.hines.com/