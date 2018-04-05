The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health Offers Family and Couples Counseling

Every family can become unhappy in their own way, for whatever reason. At the Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health, families and couples can turn to psychiatrists for their mental well-being needs.

[WESTPORT, 04/05/2018] – The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health (CCBH), a mental health practice in Connecticut, recognizes how family conflict may affect its members’ mental health. Because of this, it has added family, marital/couples, and post-divorce therapy counseling to its services.

Family & Couples Counseling

Quarrels between family members, the loss of a job or loved ones, and miscommunication are some of the causes of conflict within a family. Communication helps prevent these conflicts, but some families may find it hard to communicate without having the situation escalate into an emotionally charged environment. This makes a home feel unwelcoming.

The CCBH treats family conflicts through Family Counseling. Its therapists provide therapy that allows every family member to be heard and teaches a healthy expression of emotions. It helps families create a safe space to reconnect and appreciate one another.

Marital or Couples Conflict deals with miscommunication and other issues stemming from a marriage or long-term relationship. Issues like parenting or finances can divide a couple if these issues are not properly communicated. Like in Family Counseling, couples are given a safe space to work out their issues and reconnect.

Post-Divorce Therapy

CCBH also provides Post-Divorce Therapy. The practice considers this an essential therapy for children of divorced couples, who are the most mentally affected by the situation. The divorcing parent will also need Post-Divorce Therapy to function well as a co-parent after the divorce.

Since not all families are alike, the Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health does not use the same therapy plan for all families. Therapists evaluate the patients, their situation, needs, and goals before creating a comprehensive therapy plan that suits their family’s needs.

About The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health

The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health is a private group of professionals specializing in mental health treatment. Based in Westport, Connecticut, CCBH provides a warm and health-oriented environment for treating patients of all ages. The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health values mental health and treats a range of acute and chronic mental conditions.

Interested? Visit http://ccbhtherapy.com/ today.