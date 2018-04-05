Rea & Associates Announces Its New Website

Rea & Associates recently announced extensive changes to its website, www.reacpa.com . According to Rea, the newly revamped website is intended to help users connect with helpful financial resources. The company stated that the new site features a “cleaner infrastructure and improved functionality.”

Regarding the functionality of the updated website, Rea’s Director of Practice Growth, Becca Davis, was quoted as saying, “Not only is our website a better visual representation of our brand, it offers users greater functionality and a more engaging experience.” Rea indicated that Ms. Davis and her team chose to focus on Rea’s company culture, as well as its Four Cornerstones: People, Clients, Growth, and Firm. The company stated that its new website is intended to put the spotlight on the user.

Rea & Associates shared some of the features of the new website. According to Rea, its new website features a page called “The Real Rea Story,” wherein clients can share how they have overcome financial difficulties with the help of accountants and consultants. The company stated that its new website has a “People” section that highlights team members and team-based initiatives. The company also indicated that the new website features a “Clients” section that points users to the services Rea offers and the industries it serves. The company went on to state that the “Growth” section of its website features useful information designed to help users gain financial knowledge. Capping off its “Four Cornerstones” theme, the updated website also feathers a “Firm” section, which describes the company culture at Rea.

Rea & Associates closed its announcement by offering some company information. Rea mentioned that it has been providing financial advice to Ohioans since 1933. The company also indicated that it was born out of the hardships of the Great Depression. Rea stated that it helped guide people through the difficulties of that era, and will continue to act as a financial guide for many years to come. Rea concluded by pointing out that it employs a team of over 300 dedicated accountants and business consultants who provide a range of accounting services to companies and individuals throughout Ohio. Reviews of the Mentor accounting firm can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rea+%26+Associates/@41.67462,-81.3413647,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x6bd3a193334814fa!8m2!3d41.67462!4d-81.339176?hl=en

