Rea & Associates Announces A New Edition To Its Zanesville Office

Rea & Associates recently announced that it has hired Amy Campbell as a Client Services Specialist in its Zanesville office. The company shared that it is pleased to welcome Ms. Campbell to her new role. Rea & Associates indicated that Ms. Campbell’s primary responsibilities will be to maintain the books for two of its clients, and to manage membership services for one of those clients. The company mentioned that it expects Ms. Campbell to excel in her new position at its Zanesville office.

Rea & Associates shared that Ms. Campbell’s expertise is in General Accounting and Membership Services. According to Rea, Ms. Campbell earned an Associate’s degree in accounting from Zane State University, and brings over 14 years of accounting and client service experience to the firm’s Zanesville office. Rea & Associates confirmed that Ms. Campbell is a resident of Zanesville.

Regarding her hire as Client Service Specialist at the Zanesville office, Ms. Campbell stated, “I chose to work with Rea because I had the opportunity to grow as an accountant and provide some continuity to a few of my previous clients that came on board with Rea.” Prior to working with Rea, Ms. Campbell worked for the Offinger Management Co. Ms. Campbell stated that she hopes to find a positive way to help the firm’s clients and build a bright, long-lasting relationship with them. Rea & Associates stated that the hiring of Ms. Campbell reflects the firm’s continued growth in the Zanesville area. Further company details can be seen at http://www.brownbook.net/business/41851938/rea-associates-cpa-firm

In its closing remarks, Rea provided some company information. Rea shared that it has been providing financial advice to businesses, individuals, and families since 1933. The company also indicated that it was born out of the financial hardships of the Great Depression. According to Rea, the company helped guide people through the difficulties of that era, and will continue to guide Ohioans for many years to come. Rea concluded its announcement by pointing out that it employs a team of over 300 dedicated accountants and business consultants who provide a range of accounting services to companies and individuals throughout Ohio. The Zanesville office’s reviews can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rea+%26+Associates+CPA+Firm/@39.9490399,-81.99945,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x21152a80553161fa!8m2!3d39.9490399!4d-81.99945

Contact:

Becca Davis

Company: Rea & Associates

Address: 905 Zane Street, 2nd Floor, Zanesville, OH 43701

Phone: (800)837-0804

Website: http://www.reacpa.com/location/zanesville-cpa-firm/