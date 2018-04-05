Radar-Simulator-Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018 – 2023

Global Radar Simulator Market was valued at USD XX Billion in the year 2017. Global Radar Simulator market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to reach USD XX billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific market is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. At country level U.S is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Ultra Electronics group (U.K.), Buffalo Computer Graphics (U.S.), Textron, Inc. (U.S.), ARI Simulation (India), Cambridge Pixel Ltd. (U.K.), Mercury Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Micro Nav Limited (U.K.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), ROHDE & SCHWARZ (Germany), Link Microtek Ltd UK (U.K.), are some of the key players in the Global Radar Simulator market. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Drivers:

Innovation of Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Restraints:

Manufacturing and Maintenance cost is high

Opportunities:

Implementation in automotive sector

Challenges:

Availability of skilled operator

The major shares of the market comes from Hardware type in Global Radar Simulator Market. On the other hand, Military, by application for this market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during year 2018-2023.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Radar Simulator Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers

Research and Consulting Organization

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations

End use industries

Regulatory bodies, policy actors and consumers.

By Component

Software

Hardware

By Product

System Testing

Operating Training

By Application

Military

Airborne

Land

Naval

Commercial

Airborne

Land

Naval

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Key Market Players

Ultra Electronics Group

Buffalo Computer Graphics

Textron, Inc.

ARI Simulation

Cambridge Pixel Ltd.

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Harris Corporation

Micro Nav Limited

Rockwell Collins

ROHDE & SCHWARZ

Link Microtek Ltd UK

(A brief overview of 13 companies is also provided)

