RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, “Promising Outlook – US Cancer Vaccine Market” to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on US Cancer Vaccine Market.

Cancer involves abnormal and uncontrolled cell growth which may spread to other parts of the body as well. According to GLOBOCAN, in 2015, approximately 15.2 Million incidences of cancer were registered all across the globe. Out of total, US accounted for approximately 1.7 Million incidences of this deadly disease. Cancer is also one of the leading causes of mortality. Traditional treatment options, such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, have several drawbacks such as hair loss, abnormal blood cell count and nausea. One of the major drawbacks of traditional cancer treatment therapies is the risk of remission in patient.

Owing to all these shortcomings, researchers are developing novel treatment options, such as cancer vaccines, for this disease. Cancer vaccines have always been considered as high potential method for preventing and treating cancer even though they have not been able to achieve their expected sales. As per RNCOS latest research reports, the market for these vaccines is expected to witness decent growth in the coming years due to the launch of new cancer vaccines and increasing awareness among people about this treatment option.

According to the RNCOS report entitled “Promising Outlook – US Cancer Vaccine Market”, the US is largest market for cancer vaccines amongst all the geographic regions worldwide. The report provides information about the current and future scenario of this market. The report also highlights the major drivers, such as increasing cancer incidences in the country, rising awareness, and strong pipeline, for the US Cancer Vaccines Market. Furthermore, the report also gives information related to the commercially available cancer vaccines. It also covers the restraints hampering the growth of the market, and future opportunities.

On the basis of type of cancer for which the vaccine is targeted, the market has been segmented into three types, namely, liver cancer, HPV related cancer, and others. On the basis of type of vaccine, the market has been further sub-divided into prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic vaccines. The prophylactic vaccines accounted for the largest share in 2017. The large share of this market is attributed to various vaccination programs organized by the US government for prevention against HPV and hepatitis. The therapeutic vaccines are expected to witness high growth in coming years due to strong pipeline.

Furthermore, the report also covers the FDA’s vaccine approval procedure, and its guidance to the industry for developing therapeutic cancer vaccines. Additionally, the report also enlists the pipeline of cancer vaccines which are in various clinical trial phases. The patent analysis of products in US has also been added in the report on the basis of year of grant, type of patent, and assignee of the patent.

The prominent players in US Cancer Vaccines Market have been discussed in the last section of the report. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios, product pipeline and recent developments. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the US Cancer Vaccines Market.

RNCOS has over a decade of experience in Healthcare Market Reports. We can act as a potential growth partner in all your business endeavours, such as product launching, geographic expansion, sales improvement, distributor/retailer tie-ups etc. Furthermore, RNCOS can help make your business flourish by studying the market dynamics and devising the right strategies.

Feel free to download the sample of the report: http://rncos.viewpage.co/US-Cancer-Vaccine-Market

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm