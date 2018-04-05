Newcastle University Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarships 2018

Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarships
Newcastle University is pleased to offer 200 partial Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarships to assist international students to study an undergraduate degree or postgraduate Master’s degree.
Value of award: £1,500 – £5,000 tuition fee awards
Eligibility
To be considered for awards applicants must:
have been offered a place to study on an eligible undergraduate or Master’s degree course at the University’s Newcastle city centre campus for the 2018/19 academic year
be assessed as international for fee purposes
Eligible candidates will be assessed as part of their academic application.
Further details, including a list of non-eligible courses, can be found in the VCIS undergraduate regulations or VCIS postgraduate regulations(Word 1,430KB).
Number of awards: 200 in total (undergraduate and postgraduate courses)
Application closing date: Awards may be allocated early in the application cycle; early course applications are therefore encouraged.
Application form: Eligible candidates will automatically be considered for a Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarship as part of their academic course application
Contact:
Email: scholarship.applications@ncl.ac.uk
Telephone: +44 191 208 5537/8107
For media inquiries, please contact:
Uday Singh | Good Relations India | +91 9582180149