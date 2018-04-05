Malabar Gold & Diamonds signs up Miss World Manushi Chhillar as Brand Ambassador

Mumbai, 5th April: Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who made billion-plus Indians proud with her beauty and brain and continues to win billions of hearts across the globe through her humanitarian causes, will now be the face of world’s leading jewellery group – Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The Haryana-born beauty queen, who brought home the world crown after 17 years, has signed an agreement to be the brand ambassador of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, which has 214 showrooms spread across nine countries.

21-year-old Manushi, then a medical student, was crowned Miss World 2017 in November, trumping participants from 108 countries. She is the sixth Indian woman to win this coveted crown. Among the many accolades, recognitions and global events that followed the crown, she was elected as the most trending personality of the year 2017.

“Miss Manushi is immensely talented as we all know. First, the world was bowled over by her intelligence in the Miss World contest where she said mother’s job deserved the biggest salary in the world. Then, we all knew she has a big heart too. She had started her humanitarian works as a student, long before her world crown. Ms Manushi and Malabar Group thus share a common passion for making lives better around,” said Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed on selecting Manushi as the brand ambassador.

“I am a proud Indian, it’s the land of celebration with all the festivals, vibrance and most importantly emotions. That is what I took to Miss World! Being associated with Malabar Gold has been wonderful, a relationship which is close to my heart with moments that are special to every Indian. Looking forward to this strong association with Malabar” said Manushi Chillar.

Manushi brought back the family values to the centre by giving a new meaning to human relationship with her award winning answer to the question of Miss World pageant’s jury: “Which profession deserves the highest salary and why? “I think a mother is of highest respect. I don’t think it’s just about cash but love and respect she gives to someone. She is the biggest inspiration in my life. Mother should get highest respect”. The youth icon’s answer, which made all the mothers in the world proud, went viral and took the social media by storm and Manushi’s followers on networking sites multiplied in millions in no time.

Manushi, hailing from a doctors’ family, had launched her project `Shakti’ to make women and girls more aware about menstrual hygiene, even before she launched herself into the beauty pageants. She kick-started her world humanitarian tour also from India. Currently, she is travelling from city to city and country to country to spread awareness about the hygiene, under `the beauty with purpose’ campaign.

A gifted poet, painter and a trained Kuchipudi dancer, Manushi wants to be a cardiac surgeon and work for the people, after seeing by herself the other side of the world in her native State of Haryana and beyond. All these make her a different Beauty with Brain.

“Malabar Gold has been celebrating the beauty of life through our unique designs and quality products. Joining hands with the Miss World Manushi perfectly blends with this basic philosophy of having customer at the centre of service. The collaboration with is significant as we continue our aggressive expansion at the global level,” Mr Ahammed added.

The new brand ambassador will be the face for the global campaigns and charity movements of Malabar Gold & Diamonds which is among the top five jewellery brands in the world. Recently, it opened 11 showrooms in six countries at the same time. The Group is planning to expand its presence at the global level, entering more territories and opening 50 more showrooms this year.