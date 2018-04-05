Gurin products modified Dehumidifiers now meet the Industry sustainability Standards

All the models of Gurin Dehumidifiers now meet the requirements of the new Association of Home appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) sustainability standard for household dehumidifier appliances. The sustainability standards have now made it more environment friendly both at the production and post production level.

The Three Models that are – Midsize, Compact and the rechargeable model will now have better sustainability throughout the product life cycle and also after that, in terms of end of life management. Thus making a difference in decreasing the Carbon footprint of the device. The areas where these changes have been made are in the Material, Manufacturing, Energy consumption during use, Noise improvement, Innovation and end of life management.