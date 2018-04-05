Global Surgical Microscopes Market to reach $1,031.2 million by 2022

According to a new report, “Global Surgical Microscopes Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Surgical Microscopes Market is expected to reach $1,031.2 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12% during 2016 -2022.

The Ophthalmology market dominated the Global Surgical Microscopes Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The Oncology market is anticipated to reach a market size of $183.6 million by 2022.

The Low Range market contributed the larger revenue to the Global Surgical Microscopes Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. However, Premium Range market is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.5% during 2016-2022.

The Hospitals market represented the largest share in the Global Surgical Microscopes Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

The report highlights the adoption of Surgical Microscopes globally.Based on Application, the market is segmented into Dentistry, ENT, Gynecology& Urology, Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery, Oncology, Ophthalmology, and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries. Based on Price Range, the market is segmented into Low Range, Mid-Range, and Premium Range. Based on End-User, the market is segmented into hospitals and out patients. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Surgical Microscopes market.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.

The major players operating the market for surgical/operating microscopes market are Danaher Corporation, Topcon Corporation, Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss AG, Haag-Striet, Accu-Scope Inc., Alltion Co. Ltd. Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd., Arri Medical (Arri Group) and Karl Kaps GmbH & Co.

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Application, Price Range, End-User, and geography.

Global Surgical Microscopes Market, by Application

Dentistry

ENT

Gynecology & Urology

Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries

Global Surgical Microscopes Market, by Price Range

Low Range

Mid-Range

Premium Range

Global Surgical Microscopes, by End-User

Hospitals

Out Patients

Global Surgical Microscopes Market, by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Other NA Country

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Other EU Country

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Other APAC Country

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Other LAMEA Country

Companies Profiled

Danaher Corporation

Topcon Corporation

Novartis AG

Carl Zeiss AG

Haag-Striet

Accu-Scope Inc.

Alltion Co. Ltd.

Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd.

Arri Medical (Arri Group) and

Karl Kaps GmbH & Co.

