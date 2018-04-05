Fedotov, expert in AI and Blockchain, Joins Whalesburg

We are excited to announce the newest addition to the Whalesburg”s team, Dmitry Fedotov, who joins us in an advisory role.

A Stanford graduate now based in Hong Kong, Dmitry truly has one foot in the West and one foot in the East. With over 15 years of experience in Asia-Pacific, he is a frequent speaker on artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, autonomous transportation, and digital distribution.

Dmitry is an advisor to multiple technology companies in the United States and Asia.

An expert in innovation, Dmitry established his first technology startup as a freshman at the University of Kaiserslautern (Germany). While still a student he managed to convince Vodafone and Motorola to grant him equipment and resources to develop a GSM-based triangulation solution for logistics optimization purposes.

In 2011 Dmitry established Multichannel Group: the first universal digital marketing platform with an integrated dashboard created to optimize management, provide suggestions, and improve spending on marketing campaigns across multiple channels. Multichannel”s solution enables marketing on is Google AdWords, Facebook, Bing, Yandex Russia or even Baidu China, through a single, automated, AI-empowered solution.

More recently Dmitry has been heavily involved in the decentralization movement. He”s been using his experience and connections to advise on strategy for some of the top projects, including review platform Revain and financial gaming platform Cryptohit.

Dmitry advises Whalesburg in all aspects of business development, but particularly with exchange listing and creation of strategic partnerships and exposure in the Asia-Pacific region as Whalesburg conducts and completes its token generation event in the coming months.

“I am excited to join the Whalesburg”s team: it is the perfect blend of high-technology mixed with business practices that fit the new economy model. Specifically the profit switching algorithm developed within Whalesburg is highly advanced. That in combination with the focus on fostering a close relationship with a very active community in order to learn exactly what features to integrate into the evolving platform, means that Whalesburg will deliver an extremely useful product,” said Dmitry, adding, “I see strong value behind Whalesburg”s ICO and look forward to contributing my skills and experience.”

Welcome aboard Dmitry!