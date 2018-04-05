Digital Holography Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Key Trends Forecasts 2023

Market Scenario:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. and Canada among others. The reason is attributed to growing demand for high-end technology solutions, increasing R&D happening in this region and increasing usage of holographic technologies in the retail and healthcare sector. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to presence of large number of manufacturers and the increasing growth of consumer electronics & automotive industries.

The global Digital Holographic Market can be bifurcated as component, application, end-users and region. On the basis of component, the market can be segmented as hardware and software. Out of these, software segment accounted for the largest market share since digital holographic helps to find the relevant insights and increased need and demand in medical imaging. However, hardware segment is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The factors contributing to the growth of the digital holography market are increasing demand for digital holography for medical imaging in the medical industry for effective diagnosis, increasing use of digital holography in the financial sector for security purposes and increased demand for holographic displays in events and advertisements. The revolution in various holographic technologies with the introduction of digital holography is helping the market to grow. However, factors such as computational cost and low resolution of CCD cameras are hindering the growth of the digital holography market. Furthermore, increasing investments in the digital holography market and increasing opportunities for the penetration in the retail industry is expected to boost the growth of the digital holography market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The acquisition and processing of holograms with a digital sensor such as camera can be termed as digital holography. It also helps to measure optical phase data and delivers three-dimensional surface or optical thickness of the images. A hologram is basically a recorded interference pattern between a wave field which is been scattered from the object and a coherent background.

The global digital holography market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The digital holography market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

The global digital holography market is expected to reach approximately USD 7.5 billion by the end of 2023 with 37% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Lyncee Tec SA (Switzerland),

Eon Reality, Inc. (U.S.),

Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.),

LEIA Inc. (U.S.),

Jasper Display Corporation (Taiwan),

Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA (Belgium),

Light Logics Holography

Optics Pvt Ltd.(India),

RealView Imaging Ltd. (Israel),

Geola Digital uab. (Lithuania)

Zebra Imaging Inc. (U.S.).

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of digital holography into component, application, end-users and region.

Component-

Hardware

Software

Application-

Microscopy

Holographic Display

Holographic Television

Holographic Tele presence

Others

End-users-

Medical

Automobile

Consumer

Datacenter

Aerospace

Defense

Commercial

Others

Region:

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

