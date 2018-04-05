Digi Osmosis Bags the Entire Digital Mandate for Kings XI Punjab

April 5, 2018, Mumbai: Digi Osmosis is the official digital partner of Kings XI Punjab ahead of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League. The partnership was announced after Digi Osmosis conducted a successful#RedForever campaign which allowed fans of the franchise to own customised digital jerseys of the team.

Speaking on the partnership, Satish Menon, CEO, Kings XI Punjab, said, “We were scouting for an agency that understands the digital economy and who can translate our vision into reality. And, Digi Osmosis has the leverage in the industry to engage with the fan base extensively. They have shown their expertise with the #RedForever initiative. It’s my pleasure to extend a cheerful welcome to the team.

Manish Kumar, CEO & Co-founder, Digi Osmosis, said, “We are extremely proud to bag this opportunity and equally delighted to be associated with the Kings XI Punjab. We at Digi Osmosis love to create magic with their fans. Digital is not just the big four – Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram but a huge unexplored world beyond. Also, IPL is very close to my heart. Therefore, we are looking forward to enable more such magic for Kings XI Punjab.”

About the #RedForever Campaign

Objective of the initiative was to celebrate the launch of the new team jersey with the Kings XI Punjab fans. Digi Osmosis, who has been pioneering the digital world, gave an opportunity to all the fans to own a digital customised jersey without spending a penny by using a distinct hashtag on Facebook and Twitter.

This campaign was one of a kind by an IPL team. Renowned players like Yuvraj Singh, Axar Patel, Aaron Finch and many others personally engaged with the fans.

#RedForever campaign was a roaring success which was conducted between March 12-16, 2018.

Total Impression

130 Million

Impression on FB

60 Million

Impression on Twitter & Instagram

70 Million

In today’s time, social media is playing an extremely vital role in engaging, involving and funnelling communication for fans. This campaign was one such unique technological innovations executed in the simplest manner.