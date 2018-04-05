Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size to reach a market size of $9 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market, published by KBV research, the Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size was valued at $7 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $9 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.7 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The Consumables market held the largest share in the North America Cataract Surgery Devices Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023and is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) market held the largest share in the Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market by Product in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.8 % during the forecast period.
The Hospitals market held the largest share in the Spain Cataract Surgery Devices Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.5 % during the forecast period. The Ambulatory Surgery Centers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/cataract-surgery-devices-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Novartis Ag, Abbott Laboratories, Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag, Essilor International S.A, Johnson & Johnson, Haag-Streit Holding Ag, Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co., Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ag.
Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Equipment
Consumables
By Product
Intraocular Lens (IOL)
Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD)
Phacoemulsification Equipment
By End User
Hospitals
Ophthalmology Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
By Geography
North America Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size
US Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size
Canada Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size
Mexico Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size
Other NA Country Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size
Europe Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Germany Cataract Surgery Devices Market
UK Cataract Surgery Devices Market
France Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Russia Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Spain Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Italy Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Other EU Country Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Asia Pacific Cataract Surgery Devices Market
China Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Japan Cataract Surgery Devices Market
India Cataract Surgery Devices Market
South Korea Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Singapore Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Malaysia Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Other APAC Country Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Brazil Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Argentina Cataract Surgery Devices Market
UAE Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Saudi Arabia Cataract Surgery Devices Market
South Africa Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Nigeria Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Other LAMEA Country Cataract Surgery Devices Market
Companies Profiled
Novartis Ag
Abbott Laboratories
Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag
Essilor International S.A
Johnson & Johnson
Haag-Streit Holding Ag
Topcon Corporation
Nidek Co., Ltd
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ag
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Cataract Surgery Devices Market (2017-2023)
Europe Cataract Surgery Devices Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Cataract Surgery Devices Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Cataract Surgery Devices Market (2017-2023)