Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size to reach a market size of $9 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market, published by KBV research, the Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size was valued at $7 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $9 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.7 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The Consumables market held the largest share in the North America Cataract Surgery Devices Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023and is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) market held the largest share in the Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market by Product in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.8 % during the forecast period.

The Hospitals market held the largest share in the Spain Cataract Surgery Devices Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.5 % during the forecast period. The Ambulatory Surgery Centers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/cataract-surgery-devices-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Novartis Ag, Abbott Laboratories, Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag, Essilor International S.A, Johnson & Johnson, Haag-Streit Holding Ag, Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co., Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ag.

Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Equipment

Consumables

By Product

Intraocular Lens (IOL)

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD)

Phacoemulsification Equipment

By End User

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Geography

North America Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size

US Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size

Canada Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size

Mexico Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size

Other NA Country Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size

Europe Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Germany Cataract Surgery Devices Market

UK Cataract Surgery Devices Market

France Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Russia Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Spain Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Italy Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Other EU Country Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Asia Pacific Cataract Surgery Devices Market

China Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Japan Cataract Surgery Devices Market

India Cataract Surgery Devices Market

South Korea Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Singapore Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Malaysia Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Other APAC Country Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Brazil Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Argentina Cataract Surgery Devices Market

UAE Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Saudi Arabia Cataract Surgery Devices Market

South Africa Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Nigeria Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Other LAMEA Country Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Companies Profiled

Novartis Ag

Abbott Laboratories

Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

Essilor International S.A

Johnson & Johnson

Haag-Streit Holding Ag

Topcon Corporation

Nidek Co., Ltd

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ag

