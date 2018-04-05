Application Hosting Market to reach a market size of $77.1 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Application Hosting Market, published by KBV research, the Global Application Hosting Market size is expected to reach $77.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Managed Hosting Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Cloud Hosting Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Colocation Hosting Market.
The Web Based market holds the largest market share in Global Application Hosting Market by Application Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Mobile Based market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.8% during (2017 – 2023).
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Application Hosting Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.3 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would garner market size of $10,220.5 million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/application-hosting-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Application Hosting Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services), IBM Corporation, Rackspace, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, DXC Technology, Apprenda, Navisite, Sungard Availability Services LP, and Liquid Web Inc.
