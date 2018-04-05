Application Hosting Market to reach a market size of $77.1 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Application Hosting Market, published by KBV research, the Global Application Hosting Market size is expected to reach $77.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Managed Hosting Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Cloud Hosting Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Colocation Hosting Market.

The Web Based market holds the largest market share in Global Application Hosting Market by Application Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Mobile Based market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.8% during (2017 – 2023).

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Application Hosting Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.3 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would garner market size of $10,220.5 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/application-hosting-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Application Hosting Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services), IBM Corporation, Rackspace, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, DXC Technology, Apprenda, Navisite, Sungard Availability Services LP, and Liquid Web Inc.

Global Application Hosting Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Solution

Services

Managed Hosting

Cloud Hosting

Colocation Hosting

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application Type

Mobile Based

Web Based

By Vertical

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Education

Others

By Geography

North America Application Hosting Market Size

US Application Hosting Market Size

Canada Application Hosting Market Size

Mexico Application Hosting Market Size

Rest of Global Application Hosting Market Size

Europe Application Hosting Market

Germany Application Hosting Market

UK Application Hosting Market

France Application Hosting Market

Russia Application Hosting Market

Spain Application Hosting Market

Italy Application Hosting Market

Rest of Europe Application Hosting Market

Asia Pacific Application Hosting Market

China Application Hosting Market

Japan Application Hosting Market

India Application Hosting Market

South Korea Application Hosting Market

Singapore Application Hosting Market

Malaysia Application Hosting Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Application Hosting Market

LAMEA Application Hosting Market

Brazil Application Hosting Market

Argentina Application Hosting Market

UAE Application Hosting Market

Saudi Arabia Application Hosting Market

South Africa Application Hosting Market

Nigeria Application Hosting Market

Rest of LAMEA Application Hosting Market

Companies Profiled

Amazon com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

IBM Corporation

Rackspace

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

DXC Technology

Apprenda

Navisite

Sungard Availability Services LP

Liquid Web Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Application Hosting Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Application Hosting Market (2017-2023)

Europe Application Hosting Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Application Hosting Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Application Hosting Market (2017-2023)