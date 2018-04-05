Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. Provides Years of Reliable Welding Services

Whether shaping materials for a design piece or etching its clients’ company logos onto steel, Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. has been the reliable service provider in Drayton Valley and surrounding areas.

Reliable and Precise Welding Standards

Operating since 2005, the company is one of three certified aluminum welders and the only certified portable aluminum welder in the province. Since its founding, the company has delivered exceptional welding services to clients in Drayton and Edmonton.

The team works with commercial and industrial clients, providing them different cutting, welding, and steel fabricating services customized to their needs. Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. works individually with each client to create, cut, or weld the best possible result for its clients.

Products and Services

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd has many services and products available. Some of its main products and services include:

● Custom Welding

● Aluminum Welding and Repair

● Stainless Steel Welding

● CNC Mill & Lathe

● Waterjet Cutting

● Steel Fabrication

Experienced personnel who work quickly and efficiently deliver these products and services. The company’s technicians are known for the quality of work they deliver, which withstands a long period.

About Advantage Manufacturing Ltd.

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. is a welding, cutting, and steel fabricator business operating since 2005. It provides quality custom manufacturing, welding, and machining, and specializes in custom welding. The company also sells steel and other manufacturing, vehicle, and construction needs.

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. services Drayton Valley from its recently expanded 7,200 square foot main office, but also services the Edmonton area and can send out mobile units to projects its customers cannot bring to their office.

