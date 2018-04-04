Vessel Traffic Management System Market | Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis| Growth and Forecast, 2017-2023

Market Overview:

Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) offers various services and solutions in order to safeguard coasts from illegal immigration and other fringe activities that hamper the security at international sea borders. Vehicle Traffic Services (VTS) have been developed under the guidelines of IALA (International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities) standards. The sole purpose of developing a VTS is to enhance the maritime security and increase the proficiency of the navigation system and safeguard marine conditions. Additionally, the VTMS possesses certain features, such as remote monitoring and control, real-time and offline data fetching, comprehensible pictures and view, necessary support to operators to make decision, and presentation of traffic navigation and vessel information. In the light of these factors, the VTMS market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Market research future identifies some of the key players of Vessel Traffic Management System market as Saab AB (Sweden), Thales (France), Rolta India (India), Frequentis (Austria), TERMA (Denmark), Tokyo Keiki Inc. (Japan), Japan Radio Co. Ltd. (Japan),Kongsberg (Norway), L3 Technologies (U.S.), Transas (Ireland),Indra (Spain), Leonardo Finmeccanica (Italy), and Kelvin Hughes (U.K)

The VTMS market is segregated as component, system, and end-user.

By component, the vessel traffic management system market is categorized into equipment, solutions, and service. The equipment of VTMS comprises sensors (which include a marine radar sub-system and automatic identification sub-system, communication and computer networks, operator consoles, servers, databases, and video walls). Solution sub-segment consists of sensor integrators, routing monitor, multi-sensor tracker, and electronic navigation charts. Furthermore, service sub-segment includes maintenance and operating services.

By systems, the market is sub-segmented into Port Management Information Systems, Global Maritime Distress Safety System, River Information Systems (RIS), and A to N Management & Health Monitoring Systems. By end-user, the market is sub-segmented into commercial and defense.

However, River Information System (RIS) is anticipated to be the fastest growing sector in Asia Pacific region, particularly in India, due to rapid development in Namami Gange Programme and regulation policy of interlinking rivers in the country. Recently, The Inland Waterway Authority of India under the Ministry of Shipping introduced the River Information System (RIS) along the 145-kilometre long river Ganges, from Farakka to Haldia in West Bengal. The information system aims to enhance the navigational proficiency in inland waterways, as the central government is ready to leverage river network across the country under the provisions of the National Waterways Bill, 2015.

Nevertheless, high installation cost and limited technical expertise are anticipated to be the challenging factors through the forecast period.

According to Market Research Future analysis, Vessel Traffic Management System Market has been valued at approximately over USD 3.4 billion growing with an 8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Vessel Traffic Management System is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Europe is also expected to have a substantial growth in the market. The United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany are expected to be the leading countries in the region. This is attributed to the presence of large number of manufacturers in the region. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the vessel traffic management system market over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the vessel traffic management system market, owing to the rise in number of defense deals with the European market.

Segmentation

The Vessel Traffic Management System Market is differentiated into component, system, and end-user.

By component, the vessel traffic management system market is segregated into hardware, solutions, and service. The hardware of VTMS consists of sensors (which include a marine radar sub-system and automatic identification sub-system, communication and computer networks, operator consoles, servers, databases, and video walls). Solution sub-segment consists of sensor integrators, routing monitor, multi-sensor tracker, and electronic navigation charts. Furthermore, services sub-segment consists of maintenance and operating services. By systems, the market is sub-divided into Port Management Information Systems, Global Maritime Distress Safety System, River Information Systems, and A to N Management & Health Monitoring Systems. By the end-user, the market is sub-segmented into commercial and defense.

Target Audience

Research Firms.

Government Agencies

Vessel Traffic Management System Service Providers

Associations, Organizations, Forums and Alliances related to Vessel Traffic Management System

Service Providers

Solution Providers

Equipment Providers

Port Authorities

