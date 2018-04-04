Top 5 Cryptocurrency luckygame Sites 2018

Nowadays casinos have a new solution for this issue – Cryptocurrency. Since Cryptocurrency is somewhat anonymous many Cryptocurrency casinos have started popping up since authorities can’t regulate or enforce these casinos. This is a very dangerous situation where people are depositing their Cryptocurrency into sites that may not even be provably fair (we will get to this in a minute).

So this post has two objectives:

1. Get you to understand what you need to check in a casino BEFORE putting your money in it

2. Review the top 5 Cryptocurrency casinos in my opinion

2 crucial questions to ask every Cryptocurrency casino

Is the casino provably fair?

Whenever you play at a casino (physical or virtual one) there’s always the suspicion that the house may be cheating. Of course with the more respected casinos this is rarely the case, but if you go to a somewhat unknown Cryptocurrency casino site online, how can you know that you are getting the winning odds you’re supposed to get?

A trustworthy Cryptocurrency casino will know that their “house edge” is enough to make a profit and therefor will want to prove to their players that they are not manipulating any results. They do this through a mathematical algorithm involving cryptography.

Bottom line, a provably fair casino will show you how to check that the results of the game you play are completely random. If a casino can’t supply this proof or isn’t provably fair I suggest betting with caution.

What are the casino’s payment terms?

Each Casino has their own payment terms. These include:

1. Minimum payouts

2. Accepted payment methods and currencies

3. Fees for withdraws and deposits

Each casino displays this information differently; some will have it on their FAQ pages while others will have a dedicated payments page with this info. You need to make sure that the casino accepts your preferred payment method and to be aware of the minimum balance to withdraw your funds.

The 5 best Cryptocurrency casinos currently available

Now that we’ve covered the basics of the different Cryptocurrency casinos out there, let’s review the top 5 Cryptocurrency casinos according to user reviews and my own personal analysis.

#1 – Bitstarz (https://www.bitstarz9.com/)

The most popular Bitcoin casino out there is undoubtedly Bitstarz. The casino is provably fair and regulated by the Curacao government. It offers around 1,000 high quality games, however it does not offer a sportsbook feature (where you can bet on popular sporting events). Bitstarz also accepts multiple currencies and isn’t limited only to cryptos.

#2 – CloudBet (https://www.cloudbet.com)

Established in 2015 Cloudbet is licensed by E-Gambling Montenegro. The site offers an online casino with Cryptocurrency slots, roulette, blackjack and baccarat. There’s also a live casino that offers an authentic, real-life experience with a great feature enabling you to be seated immediately (no waiting required). The site also offers live sports betting including all major leagues like the EPL, the Champions League, NFL, NBA and NHL as well UFC, Cricket and Tennis.

#3 – Fortune Jack (https://fortunejack.com)

Established in 2014 Fortune Jack is probably the most trusted Bitcoin casino out there. It is provably fair and regulated by the Curacao government. There are over 500 games available on Fortune Jack. Deposits are available through several cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Dash and many more.

#4 – LuckyOne (http://luckyone.io/)

LuckyOne is an Ethereum-based dice gambling Dapp that enables individuals to place bets on the result of a 100-sided dice roll without user deposits or sign-ups, using Ether – the 2nd most popular cryptocurrency in the world. Players can choose their own odds with our unique UI and payouts are instant. Game code is built entirely on top of the Ethereum blockchain, which allows for a level of transparency and accountability that traditional online casinos simply cannot provide.

#5 – BitCasino (https://bitcasino.io/)

BitCasino is one of the oldest Bitcoin casinos around. It started out in 2013 and has been supplying over 600 types of casino games ever since. The casino is regulated by the government of Curacao, however it is not provably fair. What makes BitCasino better than Crypto Games is its wide variety of games (including live casino games), and the fact that it supplies new players with bonuses for each deposit into your casino account. This is basically a way to get people to deposit money sooner. BitCasino supports only Cryptocurrency at the moment and no other currency is allowed for deposits or withdrawals.

