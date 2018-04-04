Tommy Fund Offsets Non-Medical Expenses Related to Children’s Orthopedic Treatment

West Palm Beach, Florida (webnewswire) April 3, 2018 – These prestigious foundations have partnered together to form this fund in honor of Tommy Morrisey, a seven-year-old one-armed golf prodigy. The Tommy Fund provides assistance to offset the non-medical expenses associated with receiving treatment for rare and challenging congenital, genetic, developmental and post-traumatic orthopedic conditions. Donate here to help families with children undergoing treatment today!

The Paley Foundation serves a global community of families and their children born with congenital limb deficiencies who are searching for an alternative treatment answer to amputation. This foundation was created to further Dr. Paley’s commitment to save limbs and change lives. One of the ways they carry out this mission is to ease the trauma and burden of treatment on children and families by providing logistical assistance and support.

The unLIMBited Foundation works towards providing resources to save children’s limbs through advanced medical technology. Too often, families are only offered amputation as a solution to complex limb anomalies. The foundation seeks to offer solutions other than amputation through an awareness campaign and strategic partnership with the world-renowned Pediatric Orthopedic Limb Correction Surgeon, Dr. Dror Paley.

Helping Children with Orthopedic Conditions to Flourish

Tommy Morrisey has impressed the world with his amazing abilities and willingness to overcome adversity. There can be alternatives to losing limbs, and Tommy is dedicated to helping other children discover this!

“I only have one arm, but I’m using it to save theirs.” – Tommy Morrisey

Just like Tommy, both foundations are working in partnership to help children facing rare and challenging orthopedic conditions. By taking care of expenses families incur while their children are undergoing treatment, the foundations are bringing hope to families facing these difficult situations.

Who is Eligible to Apply for Financial Assistance?

If you are in need of financial assistance and would like to apply for help from the Paley Foundation Tommy Fund you must:

– Either be 18 years of age or are a parent or guardian of a patient receiving treatment from the Paley Institute

– Be in active treatment (surgery and/or physical therapy)

– Meet the financial guidelines set by the Paley Foundation Tommy Fund

– Submit a personal letter explaining why financial aid is needed and how it will be used

– Provide proof of income.

You can apply to the Paley Foundation Tommy Fund here or contact the Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute for more information.

Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute

901 45th Street

Kimmel Building

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Attn: Tom Beck

inquiry@paleyinstitute.org

561-844-5255

About The Paley Institute

The Paley Institute is dedicated to the enhancement of the lives of adults and children living with orthopedic challenges. Based in West Palm Beach, FL, the Paley Institute offers its services to local, national and global patients. Dr. Paley was the first North American to practice the Ilizarov Method and since then has developed over 100 surgical procedures and treated more than 11,000 patients from across the nation and around the world. The Paley Institute team is dedicated to a simple ethos: Paley Care is The Best Care. The Institute offers the most technologically advanced limb lengthening and deformity correction treatments available today.

