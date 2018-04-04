The Government of India would host the Third Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) 2018

The Government Of India is going to organise two day event at Vishakhapatnam in partnership with CII on 3rd and 4th of April 2018 on the theme of this event is ‘Port and Coastal Infrastructure’. It aims to seek participation of eminent experts, policy practitioners, bilateral partners, officials from central government, industry leaders and representatives of Multilateral Development Banks including AIIB to deliberate on the pertinent issues relating to financing, institutional and regulatory environment, technological options for sustainable future, financial sustainability and other relevant aspects.

The Event will focus on ‘Blue Economy’ for the economic growth. Most of the countries access seas and oceans for economic growth, activities like fishing, deep sea mining and oil explorations are old but are of great economic value, it will focus towards improving and expending the gatewaysto reduce the cost of cargo and pomote marine tourism and ocean based livelihood.

Coastal infrastructure would improve the access to coastal areas and would facilitate mainstreaming marine economy with overall development process. Indian Ocean is a major sea route for trade in the world, globally the port and shipping industry grapples with excess capacity, regulatory inertia with respect to new port development and cabotage, transshipment facilities, and so on.

The Blue Economy is determined to initiate appropriate programs for sustainable harnessing of ocean resources, research and develop relevant sectors of oceanography, assess stock marine resources, introduce marine aquaculture deep sea/long line fishing and biotechnology and develop human resources.To promote smart, sustainable and inclusive growth and employment opportunities within the Indian Ocean region maritime economic activities are the objective of the ‘Blue Economy’.

Marine tourism is a growing industry which is contributing to economic growth and generating employment. Sustainable coastal tourism can assist with the preservation of artisanal fishing communities, allow for subsistence fishing, protect the environment, and make positive contributions to sustainable economic development.

About AIIB

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia and beyond. Headquartered in Beijing, we commenced operations in January 2016 and have now grown to 84 approved members from around the world. By investing in sustainable infrastructure and other productive sectors today, we will better connect people, services and markets that over time will impact the lives of billions and build a better future. AIIB offers sovereign and non-sovereign financing for sound and sustainable projects in energy and power, transportation and telecommunications, rural infrastructure and agriculture development, water supply and sanitation, environmental protection, and urban development and logistics.