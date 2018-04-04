Seed Market: Shares and Strategies For Key Industry Players by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Seed Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Seed Market by type(oilseed, cereals/grains, fruits & vegetables, and others), by biotech traits(seeds with biotech trait, herbicide tolerant seeds, insecticide resistant seeds, and other stacked trait.) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Seed Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Seed Market. The global seed market is projected to reach USD 96.8 billion by the end of 2023, growing with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Commercial seeds are the seeds sown for production of an intended crop or used as animal feed or industrial raw material. The increasing global population is escalating the demand for commercial seeds. As commercial seeds yield higher output, the declining global arable land due to rapid urbanization acts as a driver for the demand of commercial seeds. However, factors restraining the global commercial seeds market include hue and cry amongst the common masses in the developed countries against the production of genetically modified crops as they believe it affects the human health due to their altered genes.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global seed market by crop types, biotech traits, and region. The crop types include oilseed, cereals/grains, fruits & vegetables, and others. The biotech traits include seeds with biotech trait (herbicide tolerant seeds, insecticide resistant seeds, and other stacked trait).

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the largest seeds market in the world, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow rapidly. Latin America is the fastest growing market for seed. China, Brazil, and India are also important countries for this market, adopting new technologies to grow faster. Globally, India is projected to be the fastest growing market during the period under consideration for the scope of this report.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Monsanto Co., DuPont Pioneer, Bayer CropScience, Dow AgroSciences, Sakata Seed Corp., AgReliant Genetics LLC, Syngenta Int. AG, Vilmorin&Cie SA, KWS SAAT AG, and Takii& Co. Ltd.

