Run Adam named Title Sponsor for Archery Championship 2018 at Army Sports Institute, Pune

Pune, 3rd April, 2018 : Archery Association of India along with Army Sports Institute announces association with Run Adam, a sporting talent app with a vision to help realise the dreams of athletes as title sponsor for the Archery Championship 2018 which will be held from 4th to 13thApril 2018 at Army Sports Institute, Pune.

Run Adam, a 360-degree sports technology platform that connects sporting talent to resources, is the official title sponsor for the event. Run Adam works with the vision of realizing every sporting dream in the country. In line with this vision, Run Adam has partnered with the Archery association to help conduct this event. Prior to this, Run Adam was also the title sponsor of the Federation Cup held in Patiala.

Archery Championship 2018 will see the most talented archers in the country compete across the different days in various events. There are three categories of events namely the Indian round, recurve and compound and about 900 archers will participate in these events. The archers will be vigorously competing for a place in the Olympics trail events. A right aim here could mean a chance to fight for representing our country at the Olympics!

An official of the army institute speaking to a representative of Run Adam says that he is extremely happy with the support received for the event. He also remarks that the entire event has been planned out very well and commends on the sponsors for being supportive.

Speaking on the association with Athletic Federation of India Mr. K. Yeragaselvan, CEO and MD of Run Adam, an avid archery enthusiast himself said “We are happy to be associated as title sponsor in Archery Championship 2018. Our dream of nurturing sports and bringing players to limelight started off partnering in such iconic events which attracts 900 archers all over the county ”.