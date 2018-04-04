Rea & Associates Named a ‘Top 100’ CPA Firm By Accounting Today

Rea & Associates, a regional accounting firm based in Ohio, recently announced that it took the 99th spot on Accounting Today’s prestigious Top 100 list. The company stated that it is honored to be recognized for its contributions to the accounting industry. Rea & Associates shared that it was also recognized as the 16th largest accounting firm in the Great Lakes Region, which includes Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

Rea’s CEO, Don MacIntosh, CPA, made the following statement in regards to the firm’s inclusion on the Top 100 list: “Being recognized as one of the nation’s top firms is an indicator of the great accomplishments we have made and continue to make. As we look to the future, we anticipate continued growth, further development of our employees and a reinforced commitment to client service.”

In addition to being named to Accounting Today’s Top 100 list, Rea shared that it was also recognized in Columbus Business First’s list of the top accounting firms in Central Ohio. The company indicated that it was named to the 15th spot on this list, based on the number of employees at its Central Ohio location. According to Rea, its Central Ohio location employs 40 professionals. Rea indicated that its inclusion on the Accounting Today and Columbus Business First lists is a testament to its success and growth in recent years. The company went on to state that it looks forward to occupying higher spots on those respective lists. Further company details can be located at http://www.wealthmason.com/company-398136254/rea-associates-cpa

Rea concluded its announcement by giving some company information. Rea indicated that it has been providing financial advice to Ohioans since 1933. In fact, the company shared that it was born out of the hardships of the Great Depression. Rea mentioned that it helped guide people through that difficult time, and will continue to act as a financial guide during good times and bad. Rea closed by stating that it employs a team of over 300 dedicated accountants and business consultants who provide a range of accounting services to companies and individuals throughout Ohio. Reviews of the accounting firm can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rea+%26+Associates+CPA/@40.1023683,-83.1479485,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xeacdd16ca708fd03!8m2!3d40.1023683!4d-83.1457598?hl=en

