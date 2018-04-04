Potential Blockbuster Drugs Projected to Drive Global Immuno-Oncology Market

Powered by the launch of potential blockbuster PD-1 inhibitors, the global immuno-oncology is predicted to rise from US$ 68.9 billion in 2019 to approximately US$ 104 Billion by 2022, says RNCOS

According to a new RNCOS report titled “Immuno-Oncology Market, By Type [mAb (Naked, Conjugate), Cancer Vaccines, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4]), By Application (Lung, Melanoma, Leukemia, Lymphoma) – Global Forecast to 2022”, the total immuno-oncology market will be worth approximately US$ 68.9 Billion by 2019, rising to US$ 104 Billion by 2022, as the penetration of immune checkpoint inhibitors will increase.

As per RNCOS, latest analysis reports, the approval and uptake of immuno-oncology products is set to boom due to increased recognition of their long and durable tumor responses, which are similar to targeted therapies. With the associated advantages, such as higher specificity and effectiveness as compared to other drug forms; immuno-oncology therapies have become highly attractive for the pharmaceuticals companies, who are rapidly shifting their focus towards this field. Moreover, these medications have shown efficacy in a wide variety of indications and are not associated with the adverse side effects produced by traditional chemotherapy.

Immuno-oncology products have exhibited comparable efficacy and safety profiles, so their commercial success will largely rest on the speed with which they enter the market, their clinical and commercial positioning, target patient populations, and the marketing power of the relevant pharmaceutical company.

Ono/Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo and Schering Plough/Merck and Co.’s Keytruda are predicted to be the highest-selling immuno-oncology drugs. Both therapies, which are PD-1 inhibitors, will achieve impressive sales due to the fact that they will be first-to-market in many indications, transcending competition such as Roche’s atezolizumab and AstraZeneca’s durvalumab. Although Keytruda will have sales in more tumor types than Opdivo, the indications in which the latter will have advantage over its competitors will have the largest drug-treated populations, such as non-small cell lung cancer. However, the opportunities for late-to-market entrants will still remain, despite the market dominance of a small number of products.

These factors, plus strategies of the pharmaceutical companies to enter the market, their clinical and commercial positioning, target patient populations, and the marketing power of these companies will push the global Immuno-oncology market ahead.

