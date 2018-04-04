Organic Pet Food Market 2017 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Organic Pet Food Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Organic Pet Food Market by end users (bird, cat, dog, duck, fish and other animals), by distribution channels (hypermarkets/supermarkets, pet shops, online stores and retail stores), by type (dry organic pet food and wet organic pet food) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Organic Pet Food Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Organic Pet Food Market. Global organic pet food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Organic pet foods are processed from produce cultivated by organic farming methods, without the use of antibiotics, artificial colors, artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, genetically modified seeds, synthetic growth hormones and toxic pesticides. Organic pet foods have to maintain the same standards set for organic foods for human consumption. It is mandatory for certified organic pet foods to maintain complete records related to production and processing for optimum traceability. Organic pet food contains more nutritional value than the conventional pet food. Organic pet food reduces the instances of allergies, arthritis, skin ailments, digestive disorders, obesity and some other illnesses of the pets. Moreover, it improves the fertility, immunity power, overall health and longevity of the pets.

Mars Inc., Nestle, Lily’s Kitchen, PetGuard, Party Animal and some other companies spend heavily on product innovation, quality and marketing to attract the pet owners to their organic pet food products, as there is heavy competition in the market. Increased competition is expected to impact the prices of the organic pet food. Globally, the increasing adoption of pets, as part of lifestyle in smaller families, is driving the growth of the organic pet food, as pet owners treat their pets like family members, and prefer natural healthy food with essential nutrients, proteins and other elements for them.

Increasing awareness about the health issues of pets among pet owners through awareness programs by animal welfare organizations and advertisements by organic pet food manufactures enhances the growth of the market. As people predominantly adopt dogs as pets and the awareness about health benefits of organic pet food is increasing, the dogs’ organic pet food segment is expected to have the highest growth in the organic pet food market, during the forecast period. The dry organic pet food segment is expected to attain significant growth, as they are convenient to store, lasts longer and contain essential nutrients. The grain-free organic pet food segment is expected to generate significant demand, during the forecast period, as some pet owners prefer gluten free products.

Stringent regulations for attaining the organic certification, high cost of production due to the higher cost of organic ingredients and the absence of proper supply chain in many regions are the major restraints of the global organic pet food market. Moreover, the penetration of organic pet foods in the market is relatively minimal, when compared to the conventional pet foods.

