Nutritional Bar Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 4.9% during the period 2017-2023

Market Definition

Nutritional bars are the best substitute of proper meal for individuals who require quick energy. Nutrition bar contains most of the carbohydrates such as fructose, sucrose, dextrose and others in appropriate ratios. The commonly known nutritional bars include protein bars, meal-replacement bars, snacks bars, whole food bars, and others. Moreover, in order to enhance the taste of the bars, manufacturers add various flavors to the product including chocolates, fruits, peanut butter, savory, spices and others. The high nutritional value of the product is driving the nutritional bars market.

Market Scenario

Nutritional bars are handful collection of low sugar, high protein, high level of omega-3 and less additives. Increasing population of health conscious individuals is propelling the market growth of nutritional bars. Moreover, the trend of consuming nutritional bars as snacks between the meals is gaining popularity among all age groups which is driving the market of nutritional bars.

Increasing number of working population followed by hectic lifestyle of consumers is adding fuel to the growth of the nutritional bars market. However, there are large number of product substitutes available in the market which may have a negative impact on the market growth of nutritional bars. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.9% of nutritional bars market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Receive a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4867

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global nutritional bar market are Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.), Clif Bar & Company. (U.S.), General Mills Inc. (U.S.), Kellogg Co. (U.S.), Kashi Company (U.S.), Quaker Oats Company (U.S.), Mars Incorporated (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Gluten free nutritional bars are gaining acceptance from majority of population.

Germany, Canada, Belgium, France and Italy are the major exporters of nutritional bars

Intended Audience

Chocolate industry

Nutritional processing industry

Retailer, wholesaler and distributor

E-commerce industry

Traders, importers and exporters

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/nutritional-bar-market-4867

Regional Analysis:

The global food bar market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the market for nutritional bars and is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, India and China are the major contributors to the nutritional bars market. Increasing health awareness among the growing population is driving the growth of nutritional bars in this market.

In North America, the U.S. holds the major share of nutritional bars market. Moreover, busy work life is driving the nutritional bars market in the European market. Additionally, continuous innovations will positively impact the market in rest of the world.

Market Segmentation:

Nutritional bars market is segmented on the basis of type, flavor, distribution channel and region.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com