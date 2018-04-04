New Rehabilitation Center for Kids Suffering from ICP Will Be Opened in Almaty

Almaty, Kazakhstan – New Rehabilitation Center for kids suffering from ICP is going to be opened in Almaty in the nearest future. The foundation of the center will be sponsored by a well-known businessman Bulat Utemuratov, who has donated $1 million to financially support children, who suffer from ICP (infantile cerebral paralysis).

Due to the donation of Bulat Utemuratov, the new Rehabilitation Center will accept kids with ICP, where they will get the required medical help and support of the best specialists, who will be specially prepared to work with little patients of all ages. This is what Marat Ajtmagambetov, the director of Bulat Utemuratov’s Fund tells: “30% out of 330 million tenge will be invested into operational expenditures, while the rest will be spent to train the specialists, who will work with children. The most advanced world-popular technologies and approaches to treat children ill with ICP will be practiced in the Center. And all of them will be free.”

As of today, the number of children with disabilities in Kazakhstan exceeds 50 thousands and over a half of them suffer from infantile cerebral paralysis. This number has increased by 1.5 times during the previous 10 years. The nature of the disease has not been completely identified yet, but medical experts from around the world state that late detection of the condition is one of the major causes of bad aftereffects. The foundation of a new Rehabilitation Center, implementation of the advanced treatment methods and the required amount of specialists should help detect infantile cerebral paralysis on the early pregnancy stages.

Bulat Utemuratov is a businessman, who has distinguished himself as a generous philanthropist, making regular donations to support people, who are in need. His $1 million donation into the foundation of the Rehabilitation Center for kids suffering from infantile cerebral paralysis is a generous investment that will help support kids and their parents. All the services provided in the Center will be absolutely free.

