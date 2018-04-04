NameExperts Buys Premium Domains For Clients

Owings Mills, MD ( webnewswire.com ) April 04, 2018 – Startups and established businesses planning to buy domain names for their online ventures can now contact NameExperts for help. The domain broker can actually buy premium domains for clients. They work with entrepreneurs and help them to choose the best domain name for their business. They also offer to sell domain assets for businesses or individuals looking to do so.

“Buying and selling domain names is a complicated business. Aftermarket domain names are often parked by investors looking to make the most out of their investment. Before making an offer, it’s important to assess the domain’s value so that you don’t end up overpaying. As for sellers, knowing their domain’s value ensures that they don’t leave any money on the table. We provide domain name appraisals and analyze whether the true value of the domain,” says a spokesperson for NameExperts.

Domain brokers at NameExperts evaluate domain names, research their online history, and negotiate for the domain name on the client’s behalf. They do all of this and more while maintaining the client’s anonymity. As for sell-side brokerage, they persuade buyers of the value of the seller’s assets and then help with the escrow.

“We specialize in single word generic dot com domain names and have completed transactions worth $64 million. From initial ideation to active acquisition and domain disinvestment, we can help clients make the most of their money. Our commitment to providing an honest service is what separates us from our competitors,” adds the spokesperson.



NameExperts is managed by Joe Uddeme, a domain name broker who buys and sells premium domain names for clients. The company also helps with domain appraisals and has successfully brokered upward of $64 million in domain names.

To learn more, visit, https://nameexperts.com/

