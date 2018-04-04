MBAF Ranked #36 in Accounting Today’s 2018 Top 100 Firms

MIAMI, FL (MARCH 23, 2018) – Nationally recognized public accounting firm MBAF has been ranked as one of the top 100 firms by revenue by Accounting Today. The firm achieved the highest ranking of all firms based in Florida and placed third on the “Top Firms: Gulf Coast” regional leader list.

“MBAF has climbed six spots since the 2016 rankings and continues to be a regional leader in a competitive field,” said Tony Argiz, chairman and CEO of MBAF. “The firm billed $120 million in 2016, which would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our team who share our commitment to providing outstanding client service.”

In its 31st year, Accounting Today’s Top 100 list ranks accounting firms in the U.S. by revenue – a minimum threshold of $40.30 million guarantees recognition as one of the nation’s top accounting firms. In order to be considered a regional leader, firms must meet a $10 million threshold and have a concentrated presence in a particular region.

A full list of the Accounting Today’s 2018 Top 100 firms can be found on the Accounting Today website.

