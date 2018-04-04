Major new release of BannerCX 5.1 announced by Hansen Technologies

BannerCX is a pioneering version of our industry leading CIS solution for utilities and municipalities

April 4, 2018

New York, NY USA – Hansen Technologies announced today the release of BannerCX 5.1, its market leading customer information system (CIS) solution for utilities and municipalities in North America.

Hansen BannerCX (previously Banner) has been an industry standard known for its reliability, performance and accurate billing for nearly 30 years. Two years of significant R&D has led to a major redesign and modernization to BannerCX. The result is improved User Experience (UX), CSR efficiency, and reduced operational and implementation costs.

Andrew Hansen, CEO Hansen Technologies said “Our investment to make BannerCX the leading CIS system in the market today reinforces our ongoing commitment to our clients. Helping clients drive operational excellence and improve their customers’ experience is our focus every day. We’re excited to achieve this go live milestone with BannerCX.”

John Baksa, President, North America added, “Leveraging our global experience enables Hansen to utilize our significant expertise to successfully deliver robust, flexible billing solutions in the North American market.” He went on to say, “BannerCX is highly anticipated by the Banner community, with several clients already underway with their upgrade projects. We are seeing a strong interest from prospective new clients as well.”

The four major components of BannerCX include:

Upgraded Tech Stack – Built from the ground up using Java EE, the software is browser neutral and runs on industry-leading application servers including JBoss and WebLogic. Deployments have been simplified through faster application installations.

Optimized Workflows for Common Tasks – The metadata-driven CSR interface is dynamic, streamlined and configurable to facilitate efficient workflows; simplifying previously complex and time-consuming customer service processes such as move-in/move-out, transfer, and bill queries. Customization efforts that once took weeks to construct, now take minutes with base configuration functionality.

Hansen Business Intelligence (HBI) – Advanced BI and reporting offers robust operational and executive level customized reports to visualize information quickly and graphically, while also supporting drill down for details. Reports can be automated and scheduled to be run and published anytime. HBI’s reporting flexibility shifts focus from static predefined system reports, toward a configurable framework supporting ad-hoc reports, KPI’s and executive dashboards. It’s also compatible with other third-party reporting applications.

Hansen Integration Framework (HIF) – This new framework provides a robust Web Services catalog for streamlined integrations with best of breed third-party applications or an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB). BannerCX HIF includes application program interfaces (API’s) for Customer Mobile and Payment Vendor solutions, enhancing the set of existing APIs.

BannerCX, allows utilities and municipalities to meet their most demanding needs and the ability to adapt as the industry continues to transform.

