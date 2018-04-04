Linerless Labels Market Development, Market Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Global Linerless Labels Market Information by Composition (Facestock, Adhesives & others), by End-User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Retail, Logistic and Others) and by Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Linerless labels are pressure sensitive labels that do not have liner or backing paper. These labels have special release coating applied to the face of the label which allows the label to be wound on a roll without the adhesive sticking to the label below it. Continuously growing end use industries, rising demands for sustainable and environmental friendly labeling, cost effective are some factors driving the growth of this market. On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is the largest market by value and volume both. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at fastest pace during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4% approximately by 2023.

Market Research Analysis

The market is highly application based. The factors contributing to the growth of the market are, rising awareness, growing industries such as retail, manufacturing & others, cost effective and environmental friendly product. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the Linerless Labels market.

Key Players

The key players of Global Linerless Labels Market report include- Hub Labels, Cenveo Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., R.R Donnelley & Sons Company, Reflex Labels Ltd., 3M Company, CCL Industries Inc., Ravenwood Packaging, Constantia Flexible Group GMBH, and Gipako.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Linerless Labels market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Linerless Labels market as Composition and End-User.

By Composition

Face stock

Adhesives

others

By End-User

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Logistic

Others

