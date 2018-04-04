Krokus Now Allows Sending Flowers to Riga and Latvia

With so many flower delivery services available in each city, choosing the best one is a real challenge for users, who have decided to surprise their loved ones with such an unusual gift. For the residents of Latvia, Krokus has made it possible to send flowers with maximum convenience and ease.

Krokus is an online flower shop, which sees its mission in organizing the delivery of flowers in Riga and Latvia. The online store has quickly gained popularity with users looking for the best present ideas. This is what the owners of the shop tell about it: “We have established the most convenient online floral shop with delivery in Riga. We know what others offer send flowers in Riga and understand what a real modern online floral shop must offer. In this online shop, we have made our dream come true, and all of your needs will be fulfilled. We focus on the quality of our work and do everything possible to make you come back to us again to order sending flowers into Riga or anywhere in Latvia. ”

The online store employs professional florists with over 10 years of experience, who know how to make stunning flower bouquets for different occasions. The shop offers the delivery of fresh flowers only as well as 24/7 floristic and shipping services to come up to the needs, preferences and special requirements of each and every client.

There are different categories one can find at the website. These include Wedding Bouquets, Fresh Cut Flowers, Surprises and Gifts, Flower Delivery in Riga, Delivery of Bouquets in Latvia. It’s possible to look through the most popular bouquets here to be able to see the available options one may order. Customer reviews are also available at the website.

To simplify users’ choice, website developers have made it possible to look through the full catalogue of products available for order. They come with detailed descriptions, photos and price specifications. It is also possible to use the search filter option to find a bouquet or a gift that is the best choice for any special occasion. Photos from deliveries are also posted at the website, which is the best proof of a website’s credibility.

Apart from that, the website provides detailed information about the flower web store and the services it offers. These sections include Terms and Delivery facts, Quality Assurance info, Payment and Order Terms, useful articles and other info users might need to place an order.

For more information, please, feel free to visit https://www.krokus.lv/en

About the Company:

Krokus is an online flower store, where one can order reliable, quick, quality and safe delivery of flowers, bouquets and gifts in Riga and Latvia. The web store offers detailed information regarding the ordering, payment and delivery of flowers and presents. There is a full catalogue of products one can order online. The web store ensures utmost safety of all the orders, protection of payment information and safety. Online orders are accepted 24/7.

Contact Info:

Address: Reg.Nr. 42403037831, Artilerijas iela 25, Centra Rajons, Riga

Tel.: +371 259 073 00 – for Russian-speaking users

+371 27 273 227 – for people who prefer to speak Latvian or English

Email: info@krokus.lv

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/www.krokus.lv

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wwwkrokuslv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wwwkrokuslv/

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+KrokusLvZieduPiegadeRiga

Website: https://www.krokus.lv/en