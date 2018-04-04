Iron Edison’s Safe and Dependable Nickel Iron Batteries Boast Long Life Cycles and Chemical Stability

Research shows that the country is using renewable energy at a record rate. Iron Edison helps push the use of solar energy further by offering nickel-iron batteries.

[DENVER, 4/4/2018]—Iron Edison is a leading provider of off-grid, clean energy solutions. It offers solar power products, lithium ion batteries, complete off-grid systems, charge controllers, battery racks, cables and wires, and inverters. The battery company also offers nickel-iron (Ni-Fe) batteries, whose long life cycles and chemical stability help boost the use of solar energy in the country.

Renewable Energy in America

Popular Mechanics, a digital magazine, reports that renewable resources supply a record amount of the country’s energy. In 2017, wind, solar, and hydro energy generated about 717 terawatt-hours and accounted for 18 percent of US energy sources, an increase of 3 percent from the previous year.

Authorities, however, set their sights on a higher figure. Environment America reports that a group of 180 US mayors from 42 states came together to voice their support for solar energy. Clean energy from the sun, according to the city officials, would improve environmental sustainability and quality of life.

Ni-Fe Batteries for Solar Battery Systems

With the push to use more renewable resources, Iron Edison offers Ni-Fe batteries which keep the power on when grids go down during the night or on stormy days. The Ni-Fe batteries boast one of the longest life cycles of any solar battery as well as chemical stability.

Ni-Fe batteries were originally designed by Thomas Edison from iron oxide and nickel hydrate. Today, Iron Edison offers an updated version specifically designed for renewable energy systems.

Ni-Fe Batteries from Iron Edison

Iron Edison has tested its batteries and confirmed that they over perform at 5-, 10-, and 20-hour discharge rates. In sum, the cells provide about 20 percent more capacity than other batteries.

The battery company provides clients with comprehensive technical support. Its team studies clients’ current systems to check if the Ni-Fe batteries are compatible. Moreover, the batteries come with a 10-year warranty.

With safe and dependable Ni-Fe batteries from Iron Edison, people can harness the power of the sun for a cleaner and greener country.

About the Company

Iron Edison has been offering solar power and other renewable energy products for years. Its team has extensive experience in off-grid energy solutions and takes pride in its innovative battery systems designs, prompt delivery, and comprehensive technical support.

For more information, visit https://ironedison.com/.