Today, SKVTechnik (http://seitenkanalverdichter-technik.de) reports on the various low-voltage motors offered and their international classification standard.

-EFF1-

Electric motors have been divided into different efficiency classes in Europe for several years. Then three-phase motors power range between 1.1 and 90 kW (exclusively two- and four-pole motors) divided into three so-called efficiency classes (“eff classes” eff = Efficiency). For global standardization, therefore, the new international standard IEC 60034-30 (Rotating electrical machines – Part 30: Efficiency classes of single-speed, three-phase, cage-induction motors (IE code) was created.

This classifies the low-voltage asynchronous motors into new efficiency classes (valid since Oct. 2008). The efficiencies in IEC 60034-30 are based on the determination of loss according to the standard part IEC 60034-2-1. This has been valid since November 2007 and will replace all previous IEC 60034-2 standards from November 2010. The additional losses are now measured and no longer added pauachally.

The new efficiency classes receive a new nomenclature:

IE1 (Standard Efficiency),

IE2 (High Efficiency),

IE3 (Premium Efficiency),

IE = International Efficiency.

Advantages of efficiency class 1 engine

The lower thermal stress increases the life of the motors

Less waste heat is emitted to the environment

Downtimes and maintenance costs of the systems decrease

The tolerance to overloading; Voltage fluctuations; higher ambient temperatures etc. is improved

The voltages and voltage ranges marked with cRUus are in accordance with UL 507 and CSA 22.2 no. 113 certified.

Machines that meet these requirements are marked with the certification mark cRUus (component recognition mark).

Other certification marks are no longer accepted by consumer authorities and insurance companies in the US and Canada.

