Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market to reach $13,589.9 million by 2022

According to a new report “Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market (2016-2022)” published by KBV Research, The Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market is expected to reach $13,589.9 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2016 -2022.

The Military Surveillance market dominated the Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The Remote Sensing market is expected attain a market size of $3,329.5 million by 2022.

The Hyperspectral Cameras segment contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The Accessories market is expected to attain a market size of $4,009 million by 2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. However, Europe market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.3% during 2016-2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Hyperspectral Imaging Systems globally.Based on Application, the market is segmented into Military Surveillance,Remote Sensing, Machine Vision/Optical Sorting,Life Sciences and Medical Diagnostics, and Other Applications. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hyperspectral Cameras and Accessories.The report also covers geographical segmentation of Hyperspectral Imaging Systems market.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.

The Key players operating in the hyperspectral imaging systems market are Corning Incorporated, Resonon, Corning Incorporated, Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd., Telops Inc., Applied Spectral Imaging, Headwall Photonics, Inc, Bayspec Inc., NorskElektroOptikk As, Surface Optics Corporation, and Chemimage Corporation.

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Application, Component, and geography.

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, by Application

Military Surveillance

Remote Sensing

Machine Vision/Optical Sorting

Life Sciences and Medical Diagnostics

Other Applications

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, by Component

Hyperspectral Cameras

Accessories

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Other NA Country

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Other EU Country

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Other APAC Country

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Other LAMEA Country

Companies Profiled:

Corning Incorporated

Resonon

Specim

Spectral Imaging Ltd.

Telops Inc.

Applied Spectral Imaging

Headwall PhotonicsInc.

Bayspec Inc.

NorskElektroOptikk As

Surface Optics Corporation and

Chemimage Corporation

