GreatFence.com Offers Aluminum Pool Fences for Homes and Public Swimming Pools

Swimming Pools Have a New Safety Requirement

In California, drowning is a major cause of death among children aged one to four. Data from the California Coalition for Children’s Safety and Health records that 160 young kids died from drowning and 700 others were sent to the hospital for near-fatal drowning between 2010 to 2015.

Since 1998, the state law only required pools and spas to have one safety measure in place like an alarm, cover, or fence. Acknowledging the inefficiency reflected in the child-drowning statistics, lawmakers passed a new law to keep children safe. Taking effect on January 1, 2018, all new swimming pools in the state are required to have a secondary safety feature.

Experts believe that this will lessen the number of pool accidents and drownings.

A Trusted Provider of Aluminum Fences in the USA

GreatFence.com designs its aluminum fences with family safety in mind. The pool systems it offers come with the following child safety add-on:

• Magna latch pool gate lock – As the world’s leading magnetic child safety latch, this feature extends beyond the height of the fence. It has a key-lockable feature for ultimate strength and resistance.

• Self-closing gate hinge – These hinges provide smooth and automatic closure after use. They come with an internal spring mechanism to allow the gate to close slowly and prevent children from entering a pool.

Furthermore, the fences comply with the Building Officials and Code Administrators International (BOCA) requirements for child safety swimming pool barriers. For enhanced security, GreatFence.com uses premium aluminum materials that are durable and highly resistant.

