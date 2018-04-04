Global Coated Paper Market for Printing, Packaging and Other Applications Analysis Showcases Growth Trends and Opportunity Forecasted Until 2020

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Coated Paper Market” offers a clear insight about the Coated Paper Market assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the Coated Paper Market in the near future.

Coated Paper Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, and Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020.” According to the report, the global coated paper market was valued at US$ 36.94 Bn in 2013 and is anticipated to reach US$ 48.21 Bn by 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2014 and 2020.

Rise in internet trade is boosting demand for coated paper in the industrial packaging segment. Various grades of coated paper, classified in terms of glossiness and brightness, are used for packaging applications. Additionally, coated paper manufacturers are focusing on bio-based and degradable flexible paper packaging due to increasing demand for flexible paper packaging in the food industry. However, availability of high-performance, and cost-effective substitutes such as plastics and uncoated paper is likely to hamper market growth. Furthermore, rising pulp prices due to diminishing number of pulp plantations is anticipated to hamper the growth of the coated paper market from 2014 to 2020. Advancements in paper recycling and coating techniques are likely to provide immense growth opportunities to the coated paper market in the next few years.

Coated fine paper was the largest product segment of the coated paper market in terms of volume in 2013 and held over 55% share in the global coated paper market. However, the segment is projected to expand at the slowest rate compared to the other two segments during the forecast period. Relatively higher price of coated fine paper compared to coated groundwood paper is lowering demand for coated fine paper globally. Moreover, a sizeable substitution by superior quality uncoated paper is hampering growth of the coated fine paper market. Several innovations and developments in the coated groundwood paper segment in recent years is expected to drive the coated paper market in the forecast period.

In terms of volume, packaging application segment held a substantial share of over 45% in the global coated paper market in 2013. The segment is estimated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Significant growth in the packaged food industry is slated to boost demand for coated paper in packaging applications during the forecast period. Coated paper is largely used to make pouches, sachets, paper bags, cups, bowls, and seal bags in the food industry. Printing is another significant application of coated paper. However, substitution of coated paper with low-cost uncoated grade of paper is hindering growth of coated paper in printing applications. Hence, the printing segment is expected to show sluggish growth rate in the forecast period

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Sappi Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Verso Corporation, Boise Inc, Dunn Paper Company, Twin Rivers Paper Company Inc., and Arjowiggins SAS. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, brand overview, key competitors, financial overview (financial year), business strategies, recent/key developments and acquisitions.

This report segments the global coated paper market as follows:

Coated Paper Market – Product Segment Analysis

Coated fine paper

Coated groundwood paper

Others (including polythene, polyolefin coated paper, art paper, wax paper, labels and releases, etc.)

Coated Paper Market – Application Analysis

Printing

Packaging

Others (including labels, business communication, direct mailing, etc.)

Coated Paper Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

